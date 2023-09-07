|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|31 Aug 2023
|25 Sep 2023
|30 Sep 2023
|The Book will remain close from 24th September 2023 to 30 September 2023 A.G.M (Book Closure Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 07.09.2023)
