Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.88
3.88
3.88
3.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.37
17.61
27.37
23.91
Net Worth
26.25
21.49
31.25
27.76
Minority Interest
Debt
36.46
38.46
16.89
16.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.12
5.51
3.03
3.09
Total Liabilities
68.83
65.46
51.17
47.79
Fixed Assets
66.17
63.12
37.64
36.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.48
1.04
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.47
4.36
0.31
0.23
Networking Capital
-4.47
-3.55
13
10.64
Inventories
27.03
19
10.35
16.68
Inventory Days
34.94
Sundry Debtors
5.85
3.51
0.08
4.67
Debtor Days
9.78
Other Current Assets
8.61
11.48
24.89
11.58
Sundry Creditors
-12.7
-7.67
-1.31
-8.78
Creditor Days
18.39
Other Current Liabilities
-33.26
-29.87
-21.01
-13.51
Cash
1.19
0.49
0.23
0.87
Total Assets
68.84
65.46
51.19
47.79
