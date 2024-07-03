Summary

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd was established in 1968 to meet the local demand and it became one of the largest textile processing company covering variety of products which enjoyed excellent reputation amongst its clientele. The Company achieved a great success in local market by supplying fabrics to leading Garment and Made Ups exporters. In view of the Continuous Export demand, Management brought the notion of their own exports, and the mission was accomplished in 1991.After getting tremendous response, the Company Management thought of putting weaving plant by which consistency of quality could be achieved. The Board of Directors foreseeing process house to set standards of excellence in the textile industry. Further continuing this process, one more process house was established, thus a total commitment to Modernization. The Raghuvir Groups corporate vision sensed the trend and prepared it self to compete by strategic investments in putting Wider Processing plant, Dyeing, Printing and finish width up to 125. The Company has its own stitching unit equipped with latest Japanese machines with the capacity to stitch/deliever 2,50,000 bed sets a month. Apart from these, it has all the processing machines such as singeing, mercerisation, sanforisation, calendar, Stenter, Jigger Bleaching, Jigger Dyeing, Kuster Padding continuous bleaching range (CBR), Pad Dry & Pad Steam, raising, peach machine, 16 color printing machine, etc.

