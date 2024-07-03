Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹168.95
Prev. Close₹169.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.05
Day's High₹168.95
Day's Low₹160.7
52 Week's High₹314.3
52 Week's Low₹102.4
Book Value₹7.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)622.91
P/E69.04
EPS2.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.88
3.88
3.88
3.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.37
17.61
27.37
23.91
Net Worth
26.25
21.49
31.25
27.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
174.2
92.36
37.93
41.78
yoy growth (%)
88.59
143.47
-9.19
-2.34
Raw materials
-130.72
-53.68
-9.19
-17.73
As % of sales
75.04
58.12
24.23
42.44
Employee costs
-5.75
-8.23
-3.68
-4.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.68
3.47
1.41
0.93
Depreciation
-4.41
-3.76
-2.8
-2.06
Tax paid
-1.79
-0.99
-0.81
-0.45
Working capital
7.7
-1.67
2.47
6.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
88.59
143.47
-9.19
-2.34
Op profit growth
20.32
39.57
79.82
-7.14
EBIT growth
104.38
85.28
106.39
1.38
Net profit growth
137.5
311.13
27.71
11.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
240.73
93.47
215.49
174.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
240.73
93.47
215.49
174.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.53
2.55
3.07
5.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
Hardik Agarwal
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil R Agarwal
Joint Managing Director
Yash Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Pamitadevi Sunil Agarwal
Independent Director
Anupbhai Ramnivas Agarwal
Independent Director
Nishit Chandulal Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditi Khandelwal
Independent Director
Punam Bhailalbhai Patel
Independent Director
Alpesh Dineshkumar Shah
Reports by Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd
Summary
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd was established in 1968 to meet the local demand and it became one of the largest textile processing company covering variety of products which enjoyed excellent reputation amongst its clientele. The Company achieved a great success in local market by supplying fabrics to leading Garment and Made Ups exporters. In view of the Continuous Export demand, Management brought the notion of their own exports, and the mission was accomplished in 1991.After getting tremendous response, the Company Management thought of putting weaving plant by which consistency of quality could be achieved. The Board of Directors foreseeing process house to set standards of excellence in the textile industry. Further continuing this process, one more process house was established, thus a total commitment to Modernization. The Raghuvir Groups corporate vision sensed the trend and prepared it self to compete by strategic investments in putting Wider Processing plant, Dyeing, Printing and finish width up to 125. The Company has its own stitching unit equipped with latest Japanese machines with the capacity to stitch/deliever 2,50,000 bed sets a month. Apart from these, it has all the processing machines such as singeing, mercerisation, sanforisation, calendar, Stenter, Jigger Bleaching, Jigger Dyeing, Kuster Padding continuous bleaching range (CBR), Pad Dry & Pad Steam, raising, peach machine, 16 color printing machine, etc.
Read More
The Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd is ₹622.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd is 69.04 and 21.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd is ₹102.4 and ₹314.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.51%, 3 Years at -38.26%, 1 Year at 36.08%, 6 Month at 43.35%, 3 Month at 29.52% and 1 Month at -20.88%.
