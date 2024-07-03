iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Share Price

160.75
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open168.95
  • Day's High168.95
  • 52 Wk High314.3
  • Prev. Close169.15
  • Day's Low160.7
  • 52 Wk Low 102.4
  • Turnover (lac)16.05
  • P/E69.04
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.98
  • EPS2.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)622.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

168.95

Prev. Close

169.15

Turnover(Lac.)

16.05

Day's High

168.95

Day's Low

160.7

52 Week's High

314.3

52 Week's Low

102.4

Book Value

7.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

622.91

P/E

69.04

EPS

2.45

Divi. Yield

0

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.90%

Non-Promoter- 4.41%

Institutions: 4.41%

Non-Institutions: 20.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.88

3.88

3.88

3.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.37

17.61

27.37

23.91

Net Worth

26.25

21.49

31.25

27.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

174.2

92.36

37.93

41.78

yoy growth (%)

88.59

143.47

-9.19

-2.34

Raw materials

-130.72

-53.68

-9.19

-17.73

As % of sales

75.04

58.12

24.23

42.44

Employee costs

-5.75

-8.23

-3.68

-4.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.68

3.47

1.41

0.93

Depreciation

-4.41

-3.76

-2.8

-2.06

Tax paid

-1.79

-0.99

-0.81

-0.45

Working capital

7.7

-1.67

2.47

6.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

88.59

143.47

-9.19

-2.34

Op profit growth

20.32

39.57

79.82

-7.14

EBIT growth

104.38

85.28

106.39

1.38

Net profit growth

137.5

311.13

27.71

11.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

240.73

93.47

215.49

174.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

240.73

93.47

215.49

174.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.53

2.55

3.07

5.5

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Hardik Agarwal

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil R Agarwal

Joint Managing Director

Yash Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Pamitadevi Sunil Agarwal

Independent Director

Anupbhai Ramnivas Agarwal

Independent Director

Nishit Chandulal Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditi Khandelwal

Independent Director

Punam Bhailalbhai Patel

Independent Director

Alpesh Dineshkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd

Summary

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd was established in 1968 to meet the local demand and it became one of the largest textile processing company covering variety of products which enjoyed excellent reputation amongst its clientele. The Company achieved a great success in local market by supplying fabrics to leading Garment and Made Ups exporters. In view of the Continuous Export demand, Management brought the notion of their own exports, and the mission was accomplished in 1991.After getting tremendous response, the Company Management thought of putting weaving plant by which consistency of quality could be achieved. The Board of Directors foreseeing process house to set standards of excellence in the textile industry. Further continuing this process, one more process house was established, thus a total commitment to Modernization. The Raghuvir Groups corporate vision sensed the trend and prepared it self to compete by strategic investments in putting Wider Processing plant, Dyeing, Printing and finish width up to 125. The Company has its own stitching unit equipped with latest Japanese machines with the capacity to stitch/deliever 2,50,000 bed sets a month. Apart from these, it has all the processing machines such as singeing, mercerisation, sanforisation, calendar, Stenter, Jigger Bleaching, Jigger Dyeing, Kuster Padding continuous bleaching range (CBR), Pad Dry & Pad Steam, raising, peach machine, 16 color printing machine, etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd share price today?

The Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd is ₹622.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd is 69.04 and 21.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd is ₹102.4 and ₹314.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd?

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.51%, 3 Years at -38.26%, 1 Year at 36.08%, 6 Month at 43.35%, 3 Month at 29.52% and 1 Month at -20.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.91 %
Institutions - 4.41 %
Public - 20.68 %

