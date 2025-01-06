Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.68
3.47
1.41
0.93
Depreciation
-4.41
-3.76
-2.8
-2.06
Tax paid
-1.79
-0.99
-0.81
-0.45
Working capital
7.7
-1.67
2.47
6.65
Other operating items
Operating
9.17
-2.95
0.26
5.05
Capital expenditure
4.49
13.04
13.7
-35.02
Free cash flow
13.66
10.08
13.96
-29.96
Equity raised
36.02
28.85
25.44
24.32
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.47
3.51
14.5
-1.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
64.16
42.45
53.91
-6.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.