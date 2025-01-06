iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

160.7
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Raghuvir Synth FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.68

3.47

1.41

0.93

Depreciation

-4.41

-3.76

-2.8

-2.06

Tax paid

-1.79

-0.99

-0.81

-0.45

Working capital

7.7

-1.67

2.47

6.65

Other operating items

Operating

9.17

-2.95

0.26

5.05

Capital expenditure

4.49

13.04

13.7

-35.02

Free cash flow

13.66

10.08

13.96

-29.96

Equity raised

36.02

28.85

25.44

24.32

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14.47

3.51

14.5

-1.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

64.16

42.45

53.91

-6.97

