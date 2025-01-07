Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
174.2
92.36
37.93
41.78
yoy growth (%)
88.59
143.47
-9.19
-2.34
Raw materials
-130.72
-53.68
-9.19
-17.73
As % of sales
75.04
58.12
24.23
42.44
Employee costs
-5.75
-8.23
-3.68
-4.29
As % of sales
3.3
8.91
9.71
10.28
Other costs
-30.21
-24.2
-20.58
-17.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.34
26.2
54.26
41.31
Operating profit
7.5
6.23
4.46
2.48
OPM
4.3
6.75
11.78
5.94
Depreciation
-4.41
-3.76
-2.8
-2.06
Interest expense
-0.9
-0.72
-0.85
-0.16
Other income
5.49
1.72
0.6
0.68
Profit before tax
7.68
3.47
1.41
0.93
Taxes
-1.79
-0.99
-0.81
-0.45
Tax rate
-23.33
-28.6
-57.3
-49.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.89
2.48
0.6
0.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.89
2.48
0.6
0.47
yoy growth (%)
137.5
311.13
27.71
11.27
NPM
3.38
2.68
1.59
1.13
