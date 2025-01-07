iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

155.7
(-3.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

174.2

92.36

37.93

41.78

yoy growth (%)

88.59

143.47

-9.19

-2.34

Raw materials

-130.72

-53.68

-9.19

-17.73

As % of sales

75.04

58.12

24.23

42.44

Employee costs

-5.75

-8.23

-3.68

-4.29

As % of sales

3.3

8.91

9.71

10.28

Other costs

-30.21

-24.2

-20.58

-17.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.34

26.2

54.26

41.31

Operating profit

7.5

6.23

4.46

2.48

OPM

4.3

6.75

11.78

5.94

Depreciation

-4.41

-3.76

-2.8

-2.06

Interest expense

-0.9

-0.72

-0.85

-0.16

Other income

5.49

1.72

0.6

0.68

Profit before tax

7.68

3.47

1.41

0.93

Taxes

-1.79

-0.99

-0.81

-0.45

Tax rate

-23.33

-28.6

-57.3

-49.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.89

2.48

0.6

0.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.89

2.48

0.6

0.47

yoy growth (%)

137.5

311.13

27.71

11.27

NPM

3.38

2.68

1.59

1.13

