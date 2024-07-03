iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

160
(-0.90%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

177.09

55.5

187.12

108.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

177.09

55.5

187.12

108.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.64

1.94

1.89

5.45

Total Income

179.72

57.44

189.01

113.7

Total Expenditure

169.89

61.4

177.14

103.94

PBIDT

9.83

-3.96

11.87

9.76

Interest

2.89

2.22

0.91

0.45

PBDT

6.94

-6.18

10.96

9.31

Depreciation

5.74

4.32

3.8

3.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.04

0

2.13

1.42

Deferred Tax

0.06

1.83

-0.16

-0.15

Reported Profit After Tax

1.18

-12.33

5.2

4.87

Minority Interest After NP

-0.04

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.21

-12.33

5.2

4.87

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.21

-12.33

5.2

4.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.3

-3.18

1.34

12.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.88

3.88

3.87

3.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.55

-7.13

6.34

9.01

PBDTM(%)

3.91

-11.13

5.85

8.6

PATM(%)

0.66

-22.21

2.77

4.49

