Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
177.09
55.5
187.12
108.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
177.09
55.5
187.12
108.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.64
1.94
1.89
5.45
Total Income
179.72
57.44
189.01
113.7
Total Expenditure
169.89
61.4
177.14
103.94
PBIDT
9.83
-3.96
11.87
9.76
Interest
2.89
2.22
0.91
0.45
PBDT
6.94
-6.18
10.96
9.31
Depreciation
5.74
4.32
3.8
3.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.04
0
2.13
1.42
Deferred Tax
0.06
1.83
-0.16
-0.15
Reported Profit After Tax
1.18
-12.33
5.2
4.87
Minority Interest After NP
-0.04
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.21
-12.33
5.2
4.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.21
-12.33
5.2
4.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.3
-3.18
1.34
12.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.88
3.88
3.87
3.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.55
-7.13
6.34
9.01
PBDTM(%)
3.91
-11.13
5.85
8.6
PATM(%)
0.66
-22.21
2.77
4.49
