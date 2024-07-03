Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
240.73
93.47
215.49
174.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
240.73
93.47
215.49
174.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.53
2.55
3.07
5.5
Total Income
244.26
96.02
218.55
179.7
Total Expenditure
227.85
97.71
209.44
166.7
PBIDT
16.42
-1.68
9.11
13.01
Interest
3.66
2.97
1.11
0.9
PBDT
12.76
-4.65
8
12.1
Depreciation
7.63
6.65
3.89
4.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.02
0.12
0.86
1.89
Deferred Tax
0.5
-1.59
-0.15
-0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
4.65
-9.83
3.4
5.89
Minority Interest After NP
-0.04
-0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.7
-9.83
3.41
5.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.7
-9.83
3.41
5.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.2
-2.54
0.88
15.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.88
3.88
3.88
3.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.82
-1.79
4.22
7.46
PBDTM(%)
5.3
-4.97
3.71
6.94
PATM(%)
1.93
-10.51
1.57
3.38
