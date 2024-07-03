iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Annually Results

152.15
(-4.79%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

240.73

93.47

215.49

174.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

240.73

93.47

215.49

174.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.53

2.55

3.07

5.5

Total Income

244.26

96.02

218.55

179.7

Total Expenditure

227.85

97.71

209.44

166.7

PBIDT

16.42

-1.68

9.11

13.01

Interest

3.66

2.97

1.11

0.9

PBDT

12.76

-4.65

8

12.1

Depreciation

7.63

6.65

3.89

4.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.02

0.12

0.86

1.89

Deferred Tax

0.5

-1.59

-0.15

-0.1

Reported Profit After Tax

4.65

-9.83

3.4

5.89

Minority Interest After NP

-0.04

-0.01

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.7

-9.83

3.41

5.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.7

-9.83

3.41

5.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.2

-2.54

0.88

15.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.88

3.88

3.88

3.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.82

-1.79

4.22

7.46

PBDTM(%)

5.3

-4.97

3.71

6.94

PATM(%)

1.93

-10.51

1.57

3.38

