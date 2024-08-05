|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|4 Sep 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting Dated 05.08.2024 Intimation of Book Closure date for Raghuvir Synthetics Limited i.e. from 29th August, 2024 to 04th September, 2024. Intimation of E-voting facility for the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Raghuvir Synthetics Limited to be held on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 at 12.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the company held on Wednesday 04th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
