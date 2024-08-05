Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Management Discussions

Annexure-D

INDIA TEXTILE INDUSTRY OVERVIEW/ INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Indias textiles sector is one of the oldest industries in the Indian economy, dating back to several centuries. The industry is extremely varied, with hand-spun and hand-woven textiles sectors at one end of the spectrum, while the capital-intensive sophisticated mills sector on the other end. The decentralised power looms/ hosiery and knitting sector forms the largest component in the textiles sector. The close linkage of textiles industry to agriculture (for raw materials such as cotton) and the ancient culture and traditions of the country in terms of textiles makes it unique in comparison to other industries in the country. Indias textiles industry has a capacity to produce wide variety of products suitable for different market segments, both within India and across the world. The textiles sector has witnessed a spurt in investment during the last five years.

Exports have been a core feature of Indias textile sector. Exports of both man-made textile and readymade garments have seen a major boost. A major factor behind the robustness of Indias textile industry is its strong production base with a wide range of fibres and yarns. India is among the top producers of jute and silk, and beyond its natural fibres such as cotton, jute, silk and wool; and synthetic, its manmade fibres such as polyester, viscose, nylon and acrylic have also created a niche for themselves in the market.

OPPORTUNITY

Indian government has come up with a number of export promotion policies for the textiles sector. It has also allowed 100 per cent FDI in the sector under the automatic route. Union Budget 2020-21, a National Technical Textiles Mission is proposed for a period from 2020-21 to 2023-24 at an estimated outlay of Rs.1,480 crore (US$ 211.76 million). In Union Budget 2021-22, the announcement on setting up of seven mega textiles parks, will directly impacting the textile industry. With the concept of these mega parks with a plug and play model, Indian textile and apparel sector, particularly SMEs, can work on scale and build competitiveness in manufacturing. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for man-made fibres and technical textiles with a total outlay of Rs.10,683 crore will help the textile industry to become globally competitive, attract large investments and boost employment generation. Further, reduction in customs duty on caprolactam, nylon chips and nylon fibre & yarn to 5 per cent is step in the right direction, as it will bring nylon chain on par with polyester and other man-made fibres. Accordingly, the increase in customs duty on cotton from nil to 10 per cent and on raw silk and silk yarn from 10 per cent to 15 per cent will benefit domestic cotton and silk growers. Custom duty policy announced has dual objectives of promoting domestic manufacturing and helping India get on to global value chain and export better as the domestic textile industry will get easy access to raw materials and exports of value-added products, which will make textile industry globally competitive. The Budget allocates Rs.700 crore for Amended Technology Upgradation Scheme (ATUFs) which will help to clear the pending capital subsidy.

REVIEW AND FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE COMPANY

The Company is continuously trying to accomplish the desired results. Steps have been taken for cost diminution and manufacturing quality products by various installed machineries of the Company. Various aspects of working conditions of workers, health related issues, minimizing risk of accidents at work place etc. are being taken care of by the Company. The Company will achieve more turnover by various marketing strategies, offering more quality products, etc. in coming years followed by increase in profit margin by way of various cost cutting techniques and optimum utilization of various resources of the Company. The Company has found export opportunities for the same line of textile products which they were doing job work presently. Till yet the Company was involved in job work but now with the view of export opportunities, the Company taken the lead towards the export in simultaneous with Job Work.

THREATS/ RISK AND CONCERN

1) Cotton is pre-dominantly used as raw material in textile sector. Consequently, unavailability of raw material or price fluctuations may impact production.

Companys proposed step – Strong and long-term relationships with vendors to help ensure timely availability of raw materials.

2) The Companys business may be impacted by introduction of new policies or changes in existing policies.

Companys proposed step – The Companys management team keeps a close eye on policy regulations and formulates company plans appropriately.

3) Low-cost imports due to favourable government policies in other countries may pose significant risk to business and impact pricing strategy.

Companys proposed step – The Companys competitive advantage comes from leveraging economies of scale, cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships with all stakeholders to offer competitive rates globally.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUECY

The Company has proper and adequate system of internal control, commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Regular internal audits and checks carried out and also management reviews the internal control system and procedures to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business and to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorised use or disposition and that transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly. The Company has well defined internal control system. Internal audit in the organization is an independent appraisal activity and it measures the efficiency, adequacy and effectiveness of other controls in the organization. The Audit Committee, comprising Independent Directors, regularly reviews audit plans, significant audit findings, adequacy of internal controls, and compliance with Accounting Standards, among others.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company believes that its people are its most important asset and thus continuously strives to scale up its employee engagement through well-structured systems and a visionary HR philosophy. The Company continues to lays emphasis on building and sustaining the excellent organization climate based on human performance. Performance management is the key word for the Company. Pursuit of proactive policies for industrial relations has resulted in a peaceful and harmonious situation in the Company. We are highly focused on developing our employees to perform with the same excellence for the challenges and huge business opportunities that are envisaged in future. The Company firmly believes that intellectual capital and human resources is the backbone of the Companys success.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Companys financial performance (including consolidated financial performance) with respect to operational performance are as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated For the year ended on 31st March, 2024 For the year ended on 31st March, 2023 For the year ended on 31st March, 2024 For the year ended on 31st March, 2023 Net Total Income 24398.80 9599.39 24426.25 9602.31 Less: Operating and Administrative Expenses 23114.02 10063.5 23150.38 10067.79 Profit/ (Loss) before Depreciation and Taxes 1284.78 (464.11) 1275.87 (465.48) Less: Depreciation and Amortization 762.62 665.16 762.61 665.16 Less: Extraordinary/Exceptional Items 0 0 0 0 Profit/ (Loss) before Tax (PBT) 522.16 (1129.27) 513.26 (1130.64) Less: Taxes (including deferred tax) 47.92 (147.45) 47.92 (147.44) Profit/ (Loss) after Tax (PAT) 474.24 (981.82) 465.34 (983.20) Other Comprehensive Income: Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss- Remeasurement of defined Benefit Plans 3.23 8.01 3.23 8.01 Tax relating to Remeasurement of the defined Benefit Plans (0.90) (2.23) (0.90) (2.23) Total other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax 2.33 5.78 2.33 5.78 Total Comprehensive Income for the Year 476.57 (976.04) 467.67 (977.42) Profit/ (Loss) for the Year Attributable to: Owners of the Parent NA NA 472.03 (982.52) Non-controlling Interest NA NA (4.36) (0.68) Earnings Per Equity Share Basic 1.22 (2.53) 1.20 (2.54) Diluted 1.22 (2.53) 1.20 (2.54)

Note: Figures of previous year have been regrouped whenever necessary, to confirm to current years presentation.

During the year under review, the Company has earned Total Income of Rs. 24398.80 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 9599.39 Lakhs in the previous year and incurred profit of Rs.474.24 Lakhs as compared to the Loss of Rs. 981.82 Lakhs in the previous year.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25 % OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Ratios 2023-24 2022-23 CHANGE (%) Inventory Turnover Ratio 10.43 6.36 63.99 Debt Service Coverage Ratio 1.32 -0.03 -4212.23 Net Capital turnover Ratio( In times) -19.54 -6.47 202.01 Return on Capital Employed 16 -15 -206.67 Net Profit Margin % 2 -11.00 -118.18 Return on Net Worth/ equity % 19.55 -37.24 -151.02 Interest Coverage Ratio 2.63 -4.66 -156 Operating Profit Margin % 10.73 2.98 260

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This Management Discussion and Analysis statement of the Annual Report has been included in adherence to the spirit enunciated in the code of corporate governance approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectation may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual result could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operation include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the Government regulations, tax laws, other rules & regulation applicable to company and other incidental factors. Further, the discussion following herein reflects the perceptions on major issues as on date and the opinion expressed here are subject to change without notice. The Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any of the opinions of forward looking statements expressed in this report, consequent to new information future events, or otherwise. Readers are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements and are advised to conduct their own investigation and analysis of the information contained or referred to this statement before taking any action with regard to specific objectives.

SEGMENT–WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is having only one segment, details and performance of the same are provided hereinabove and in the respective heads of this Annual Report.