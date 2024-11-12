Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

RAGHUVIR SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and to take note of the Limited Review Report to be issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company; 2) To consider and approve the Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and to take note of the Limited Review Report to be issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company; un -audited standalone and consolidated financial result 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

RAGHUVIR SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)To Consider the Boards Report for the year ended 31st March 2024; 2)To consider the appointment of the Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25; 3)To consider the appointment of Scrutinizer for the 42nd Annual General Meeting; 4)To consider the Notice of the 42nd Annual General Meeting; 5)To consider / recommend the various Related Party Transactions to be approved in the 42nd Annual General Meeting; 6)To decide the cut-off date and book closure period for the 42nd Annual General Meeting; 7)To Consider Appointment of Mr. Hardik Sunil Agarwal (DIN: 03546802) as Joint Managing Director of the Company for term of Five Years. 8)To Consider Appointment of Mr. Yash Sunil Agarwal (DIN: 02170408) as Joint Managing Director of the Company for term of Five Years. 9)To consider approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to take note of the Limited Review Report to be issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company Outcome of Board meeting Dated 05.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jun 2024 9 Jun 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed following persons in its Board Meeting held on 09th June, 2024 commended at 06:00 PM and concluded at 07.00 PM

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

RAGHUVIR SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To consider and approve the Standalone and consolidated Audited Balance Sheet as on 31st March 2024 Audited Statement of Profit & Loss for the Year ended on 31st March 2024 Audited Cash Flow Statement as on 31st March 2024 along with Notes to Financials and to take on record the Auditors Reports issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company; 3. Appointment of M/s. Ashok K. Bhatt & Co. as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 4. Appointment of M/s. SPAN & Co. Company Secretaries LLP as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24; 1. Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financials for FY 2023-2024. 2. Appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-2025. 3 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

1. Reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors of the Company and the Board as a whole. 2. Reviewed the performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-executive Directors. 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonable perform their duties.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024