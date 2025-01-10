Raja Bahadur International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.79
8.62
14.87
19.73
Net Worth
12.29
11.12
17.37
22.23
Minority Interest
Debt
152.55
126.61
79.8
74.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.25
2.47
2.34
2.19
Total Liabilities
168.09
140.2
99.51
99.08
Fixed Assets
126.99
100.34
64.4
51.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.6
3.29
4.65
8.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.58
20.16
19.42
15.77
Networking Capital
10.39
3.55
9.84
21.84
Inventories
0.06
0.53
6.91
27.11
Inventory Days
105.39
Sundry Debtors
9.9
6.56
12.56
4.51
Debtor Days
17.53
Other Current Assets
18.04
16.94
9.29
9.29
Sundry Creditors
-6.81
-11.47
-8.54
-5.52
Creditor Days
21.45
Other Current Liabilities
-10.8
-9.01
-10.38
-13.55
Cash
3.53
12.86
1.19
1.85
Total Assets
168.09
140.2
99.5
99.08
