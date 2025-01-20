Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
964.02
-71.58
Op profit growth
-549.97
-69.65
EBIT growth
-65.03
-722.24
Net profit growth
-46.2
-445.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.4
-24.6
-23.04
EBIT margin
16.68
507.78
-23.18
Net profit margin
18.46
365.12
-30
RoCE
15.54
56.72
RoNW
35.12
536.98
RoA
4.29
10.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
693.3
1,288.75
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
648.79
1,254.02
-377.32
Book value per share
840
146.8
-26.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.78
0.97
0
P/CEPS
4.04
0.99
-2.7
P/B
3.12
8.52
-38.05
EV/EBIDTA
8.25
2.8
-11.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
340.98
-1.1
-1.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
10.18
15.09
Inventory days
232.59
2,683.51
Creditor days
-38.42
-287.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.33
-3.66
3.16
Net debt / equity
3.46
26.43
-80.32
Net debt / op. profit
7.44
-44.68
-7.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-27.98
93.31
-56.92
Employee costs
-3.34
-44.97
-7.51
Other costs
-58.26
-172.94
-58.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.