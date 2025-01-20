iifl-logo-icon 1
Raja Bahadur International Ltd Key Ratios

5,353
(-1.45%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:46:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

964.02

-71.58

Op profit growth

-549.97

-69.65

EBIT growth

-65.03

-722.24

Net profit growth

-46.2

-445.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.4

-24.6

-23.04

EBIT margin

16.68

507.78

-23.18

Net profit margin

18.46

365.12

-30

RoCE

15.54

56.72

RoNW

35.12

536.98

RoA

4.29

10.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

693.3

1,288.75

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

648.79

1,254.02

-377.32

Book value per share

840

146.8

-26.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.78

0.97

0

P/CEPS

4.04

0.99

-2.7

P/B

3.12

8.52

-38.05

EV/EBIDTA

8.25

2.8

-11.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

340.98

-1.1

-1.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

10.18

15.09

Inventory days

232.59

2,683.51

Creditor days

-38.42

-287.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.33

-3.66

3.16

Net debt / equity

3.46

26.43

-80.32

Net debt / op. profit

7.44

-44.68

-7.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-27.98

93.31

-56.92

Employee costs

-3.34

-44.97

-7.51

Other costs

-58.26

-172.94

-58.6

