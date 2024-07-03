Raja Bahadur International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
15.43
14.89
16.95
92.2
6.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.43
14.89
16.95
92.2
6.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.48
0.57
0.45
6.78
0.39
Total Income
16.91
15.46
17.4
98.98
7.35
Total Expenditure
8.57
13.16
15.06
81.19
8.79
PBIDT
8.34
2.3
2.33
17.79
-1.44
Interest
8.19
6.35
7.22
9.36
9.01
PBDT
0.15
-4.06
-4.89
8.43
-10.45
Depreciation
1.11
0.85
0.83
0.81
0.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.25
-0.34
-1.44
0.08
0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.71
-4.57
-4.27
7.54
-11.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.71
-4.57
-4.27
7.54
-11.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.71
-4.57
-4.27
7.54
-11.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-30.27
-181.4
-169.96
300.24
-448.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
54.05
15.44
13.74
19.29
-20.68
PBDTM(%)
0.97
-27.26
-28.84
9.14
-150.14
PATM(%)
-4.6
-30.69
-25.19
8.17
-161.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.