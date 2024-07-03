iifl-logo-icon 1
Raja Bahadur International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5,600
(-2.61%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

15.43

14.89

16.95

92.2

6.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.43

14.89

16.95

92.2

6.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.48

0.57

0.45

6.78

0.39

Total Income

16.91

15.46

17.4

98.98

7.35

Total Expenditure

8.57

13.16

15.06

81.19

8.79

PBIDT

8.34

2.3

2.33

17.79

-1.44

Interest

8.19

6.35

7.22

9.36

9.01

PBDT

0.15

-4.06

-4.89

8.43

-10.45

Depreciation

1.11

0.85

0.83

0.81

0.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.25

-0.34

-1.44

0.08

0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.71

-4.57

-4.27

7.54

-11.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.71

-4.57

-4.27

7.54

-11.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.71

-4.57

-4.27

7.54

-11.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-30.27

-181.4

-169.96

300.24

-448.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

54.05

15.44

13.74

19.29

-20.68

PBDTM(%)

0.97

-27.26

-28.84

9.14

-150.14

PATM(%)

-4.6

-30.69

-25.19

8.17

-161.06

