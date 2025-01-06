Raja Bahadur International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
4.22
32.89
-9.41
-7.08
Depreciation
-1.07
-0.83
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
13.55
-0.29
0.01
0.14
Working capital
-23.12
26.87
-2.83
11.86
Other operating items
Operating
-6.41
58.63
-12.34
4.8
Capital expenditure
-0.42
20.85
-1.77
0.01
Free cash flow
-6.83
79.48
-14.11
4.82
Equity raised
3.89
-33.82
12.35
26.13
Investing
6.05
2.07
0.07
-0.29
Financing
21.26
93.27
53.78
47.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.37
141
52.09
78.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.