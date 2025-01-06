iifl-logo-icon 1
Raja Bahadur International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5,558
(-3.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Raja Bahadur International Ltd

Raja Bahadur Int FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

4.22

32.89

-9.41

-7.08

Depreciation

-1.07

-0.83

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

13.55

-0.29

0.01

0.14

Working capital

-23.12

26.87

-2.83

11.86

Other operating items

Operating

-6.41

58.63

-12.34

4.8

Capital expenditure

-0.42

20.85

-1.77

0.01

Free cash flow

-6.83

79.48

-14.11

4.82

Equity raised

3.89

-33.82

12.35

26.13

Investing

6.05

2.07

0.07

-0.29

Financing

21.26

93.27

53.78

47.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.37

141

52.09

78.5

QUICKLINKS FOR Raja Bahadur International Ltd

