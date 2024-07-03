Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹5,725.85
Prev. Close₹5,754.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.72
Day's High₹5,754.6
Day's Low₹5,558
52 Week's High₹10,749
52 Week's Low₹3,465
Book Value₹-88.43
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)138.95
P/E407.55
EPS14.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.79
8.62
14.87
19.73
Net Worth
12.29
11.12
17.37
22.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
93.88
8.82
30.9
11.11
yoy growth (%)
964.02
-71.44
177.93
-71.09
Raw materials
-19.22
13.95
-17.82
7.44
As % of sales
20.47
158.16
57.69
66.96
Employee costs
-2.98
-3.75
-2.23
-2.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
4.22
32.89
-9.41
-7.08
Depreciation
-1.07
-0.83
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
13.55
-0.29
0.01
0.14
Working capital
-23.12
26.87
-2.83
11.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
964.02
-71.44
177.93
-71.09
Op profit growth
-628.41
-73.32
23.09
-267.07
EBIT growth
-64.64
-730.29
22.5
-276.45
Net profit growth
-45.45
-447.05
35.4
-395.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
21.23
18.88
30.69
93.89
8.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.23
18.88
30.69
93.89
8.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.85
0.94
0.69
7.01
47.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shridhar N Pittie
Independent Director
N C Mirani
Independent Director
Mohan V Tanksale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AKASH JOSHI
Independent Director
SANDEEP GOPAL GOKHALE
Independent Director
RANJANA KAUL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raja Bahadur International Ltd
Summary
Raja Bahadur International Limited (RBIL), formerly known as The Raja Bahadur Motilal Poona Mills Ltd., was promoted by the Pittie family, renowned entrepreneurs, around the end of 19th century of pre-independent India and was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in September, 1926 for carrying out the manufacture of textile products. The Company is one of the leading real estate Company in Pune. The Company further diversified and were pioneers in the manufacturing of drawing office/reprographic equipment, mini drafters and high precision machine tool accessories. The products of the Company are sold under the brand name PITTIE, which came to be accepted as a mark of quality by the public and private sectors, across the length and breadth of the country.In the changed economic scenario, the Company exited the manufacturing activities and diversified into Real estate Development and power generation by non - conventional sources. It constructed Raja-Shree Business Park a prestigious IT office Building in Pune and leased it to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The Company, in the short span of its Real Estate development activities, has earned a reputation for quality construction of high-end office space. The Phase-I consisting of three Wings A, B & C of the Companys prestigious Residential project Pittie Kourtyard was completed in 2017. In FY 2019, the Company completed RCC work of Phase - II consisting of Wing - D of its residential project Pittie Kourtyard. In 2023, it la
Read More
The Raja Bahadur International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5558 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raja Bahadur International Ltd is ₹138.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raja Bahadur International Ltd is 407.55 and -65.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raja Bahadur International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raja Bahadur International Ltd is ₹3465 and ₹10749 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raja Bahadur International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.63%, 3 Years at 10.41%, 1 Year at 43.87%, 6 Month at 21.25%, 3 Month at -20.41% and 1 Month at 8.27%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.