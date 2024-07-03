Summary

Raja Bahadur International Limited (RBIL), formerly known as The Raja Bahadur Motilal Poona Mills Ltd., was promoted by the Pittie family, renowned entrepreneurs, around the end of 19th century of pre-independent India and was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in September, 1926 for carrying out the manufacture of textile products. The Company is one of the leading real estate Company in Pune. The Company further diversified and were pioneers in the manufacturing of drawing office/reprographic equipment, mini drafters and high precision machine tool accessories. The products of the Company are sold under the brand name PITTIE, which came to be accepted as a mark of quality by the public and private sectors, across the length and breadth of the country.In the changed economic scenario, the Company exited the manufacturing activities and diversified into Real estate Development and power generation by non - conventional sources. It constructed Raja-Shree Business Park a prestigious IT office Building in Pune and leased it to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The Company, in the short span of its Real Estate development activities, has earned a reputation for quality construction of high-end office space. The Phase-I consisting of three Wings A, B & C of the Companys prestigious Residential project Pittie Kourtyard was completed in 2017. In FY 2019, the Company completed RCC work of Phase - II consisting of Wing - D of its residential project Pittie Kourtyard. In 2023, it la

