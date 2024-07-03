iifl-logo-icon 1
Raja Bahadur International Ltd Share Price

5,558
(-3.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,725.85
  • Day's High5,754.6
  • 52 Wk High10,749
  • Prev. Close5,754.6
  • Day's Low5,558
  • 52 Wk Low 3,465
  • Turnover (lac)0.72
  • P/E407.55
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value-88.43
  • EPS14.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)138.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Raja Bahadur International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

5,725.85

Prev. Close

5,754.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.72

Day's High

5,754.6

Day's Low

5,558

52 Week's High

10,749

52 Week's Low

3,465

Book Value

-88.43

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

138.95

P/E

407.55

EPS

14.12

Divi. Yield

0

Raja Bahadur International Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Raja Bahadur International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Raja Bahadur International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 24.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Raja Bahadur International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.79

8.62

14.87

19.73

Net Worth

12.29

11.12

17.37

22.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

93.88

8.82

30.9

11.11

yoy growth (%)

964.02

-71.44

177.93

-71.09

Raw materials

-19.22

13.95

-17.82

7.44

As % of sales

20.47

158.16

57.69

66.96

Employee costs

-2.98

-3.75

-2.23

-2.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

4.22

32.89

-9.41

-7.08

Depreciation

-1.07

-0.83

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

13.55

-0.29

0.01

0.14

Working capital

-23.12

26.87

-2.83

11.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

964.02

-71.44

177.93

-71.09

Op profit growth

-628.41

-73.32

23.09

-267.07

EBIT growth

-64.64

-730.29

22.5

-276.45

Net profit growth

-45.45

-447.05

35.4

-395.16

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

21.23

18.88

30.69

93.89

8.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.23

18.88

30.69

93.89

8.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.85

0.94

0.69

7.01

47.85

View Annually Results

Raja Bahadur International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Raja Bahadur International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shridhar N Pittie

Independent Director

N C Mirani

Independent Director

Mohan V Tanksale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AKASH JOSHI

Independent Director

SANDEEP GOPAL GOKHALE

Independent Director

RANJANA KAUL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raja Bahadur International Ltd

Summary

Raja Bahadur International Limited (RBIL), formerly known as The Raja Bahadur Motilal Poona Mills Ltd., was promoted by the Pittie family, renowned entrepreneurs, around the end of 19th century of pre-independent India and was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in September, 1926 for carrying out the manufacture of textile products. The Company is one of the leading real estate Company in Pune. The Company further diversified and were pioneers in the manufacturing of drawing office/reprographic equipment, mini drafters and high precision machine tool accessories. The products of the Company are sold under the brand name PITTIE, which came to be accepted as a mark of quality by the public and private sectors, across the length and breadth of the country.In the changed economic scenario, the Company exited the manufacturing activities and diversified into Real estate Development and power generation by non - conventional sources. It constructed Raja-Shree Business Park a prestigious IT office Building in Pune and leased it to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The Company, in the short span of its Real Estate development activities, has earned a reputation for quality construction of high-end office space. The Phase-I consisting of three Wings A, B & C of the Companys prestigious Residential project Pittie Kourtyard was completed in 2017. In FY 2019, the Company completed RCC work of Phase - II consisting of Wing - D of its residential project Pittie Kourtyard. In 2023, it la
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Raja Bahadur International Ltd share price today?

The Raja Bahadur International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5558 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raja Bahadur International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raja Bahadur International Ltd is ₹138.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raja Bahadur International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raja Bahadur International Ltd is 407.55 and -65.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raja Bahadur International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raja Bahadur International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raja Bahadur International Ltd is ₹3465 and ₹10749 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raja Bahadur International Ltd?

Raja Bahadur International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.63%, 3 Years at 10.41%, 1 Year at 43.87%, 6 Month at 21.25%, 3 Month at -20.41% and 1 Month at 8.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raja Bahadur International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raja Bahadur International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 24.93 %

