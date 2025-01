Raja Bahadur International Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

RAJA BAHADUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OPERATIONS: The Directors are pleased to state that during the year under review, the Wind Electric Generators (WEG) installed by the Company in Tamil Nadu are operating satisfactorily. The Company has been actively pursuing the development of Information Technology Park at Pune. The Company has revised the Plans as to incorporate the changes in the Pune Development Control Rules and is likely to commence the work in the coming financial year.