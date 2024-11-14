|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|RAJA BAHADUR INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) as on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Newspaper Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the board meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|RAJA BAHADUR INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to be held on 07.08.2024 for quarterly results as on 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - 30.06.20245 Financial Results under Reg 33 of SEBI, LODR, 2015 for 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|RAJA BAHADUR INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and adopt audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and approve audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financials Results and Statement (Standalone and Consolidated)- 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|RAJA BAHADUR INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for the quarter ended 31.12..2023 to be held on 14.02.2024 Reg 30 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.02.2024 Reg 33 Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
