Raja Bahadur International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,750
(3.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

93.88

8.82

30.9

11.11

yoy growth (%)

964.02

-71.44

177.93

-71.09

Raw materials

-19.22

13.95

-17.82

7.44

As % of sales

20.47

158.16

57.69

66.96

Employee costs

-2.98

-3.75

-2.23

-2.16

As % of sales

3.18

42.56

7.23

19.48

Other costs

-61.66

-20.92

-17.94

-22.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

65.67

237.09

58.07

199.43

Operating profit

10.02

-1.89

-7.1

-5.77

OPM

10.67

-21.49

-23

-51.94

Depreciation

-1.07

-0.83

-0.11

-0.11

Interest expense

-11.72

-12.21

-2.25

-1.24

Other income

7

47.84

0.06

0.05

Profit before tax

4.22

32.89

-9.41

-7.08

Taxes

13.55

-0.29

0.01

0.14

Tax rate

321.14

-0.89

-0.19

-2.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.78

32.6

-9.39

-6.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

17.78

32.6

-9.39

-6.93

yoy growth (%)

-45.45

-447.05

35.4

-395.16

NPM

18.93

369.46

-30.39

-62.39

