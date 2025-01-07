Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
93.88
8.82
30.9
11.11
yoy growth (%)
964.02
-71.44
177.93
-71.09
Raw materials
-19.22
13.95
-17.82
7.44
As % of sales
20.47
158.16
57.69
66.96
Employee costs
-2.98
-3.75
-2.23
-2.16
As % of sales
3.18
42.56
7.23
19.48
Other costs
-61.66
-20.92
-17.94
-22.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.67
237.09
58.07
199.43
Operating profit
10.02
-1.89
-7.1
-5.77
OPM
10.67
-21.49
-23
-51.94
Depreciation
-1.07
-0.83
-0.11
-0.11
Interest expense
-11.72
-12.21
-2.25
-1.24
Other income
7
47.84
0.06
0.05
Profit before tax
4.22
32.89
-9.41
-7.08
Taxes
13.55
-0.29
0.01
0.14
Tax rate
321.14
-0.89
-0.19
-2.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.78
32.6
-9.39
-6.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
17.78
32.6
-9.39
-6.93
yoy growth (%)
-45.45
-447.05
35.4
-395.16
NPM
18.93
369.46
-30.39
-62.39
