Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, August 23, 2024 to Thursday, August 29, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 4:00 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means.