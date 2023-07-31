The Board also considered and recommended a dividend of Re. 0.50/- (5%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 12th Annual General Meeting ( AGM ) of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders shall be paid within the prescribed time, after the conclusion of the ensuing 12th AGM.The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 03.24 pm and concluded at 06.40 pm. Rajshree Polypack Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 24-Aug-2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2023)