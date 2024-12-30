Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.47
10.47
10.47
10.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-64.93
-64.53
-63.2
-63.19
Net Worth
-54.46
-54.06
-52.73
-52.72
Minority Interest
Debt
39.69
22.01
20.92
19.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-14.77
-32.05
-31.81
-33.63
Fixed Assets
0.66
0.61
0.36
0.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-15.98
-32.77
-32.28
-34.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.1
0
0.21
Debtor Days
190.44
Other Current Assets
2.73
2.87
3.15
1.42
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.27
-0.17
-0.19
Creditor Days
172.3
Other Current Liabilities
-18.56
-35.47
-35.26
-35.52
Cash
0.54
0.1
0.11
0.08
Total Assets
-14.78
-32.06
-31.81
-33.64
