iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

9.95
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Petrochemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.47

10.47

10.47

10.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-64.93

-64.53

-63.2

-63.19

Net Worth

-54.46

-54.06

-52.73

-52.72

Minority Interest

Debt

39.69

22.01

20.92

19.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-14.77

-32.05

-31.81

-33.63

Fixed Assets

0.66

0.61

0.36

0.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-15.98

-32.77

-32.28

-34.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.1

0

0.21

Debtor Days

190.44

Other Current Assets

2.73

2.87

3.15

1.42

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.27

-0.17

-0.19

Creditor Days

172.3

Other Current Liabilities

-18.56

-35.47

-35.26

-35.52

Cash

0.54

0.1

0.11

0.08

Total Assets

-14.78

-32.06

-31.81

-33.64

Rama Petrochem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Petrochemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.