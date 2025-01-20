Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.95
-38.71
79.27
-51.92
Op profit growth
-49.88
97.38
18.52
-54.36
EBIT growth
-40.42
-170.07
-402.45
-57.58
Net profit growth
-37.13
-179.58
-360.01
-64.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-400.46
-862.65
-267.83
-405.1
EBIT margin
-392.71
-711.63
622.37
-368.9
Net profit margin
-442.61
-760.14
585.36
-403.6
RoCE
5.01
11.3
-21.93
7.12
RoNW
0.86
1.42
-1.75
0.77
RoA
1.41
3.01
-5.15
1.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.71
-2.73
3.43
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.71
-2.74
3.4
-1.35
Book value per share
-50.24
-48.52
-46.98
-50.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.06
1.07
0
P/CEPS
-2.05
1.08
-2.64
P/B
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
EV/EBIDTA
-14.25
9.21
-31.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
112.5
72.87
32.75
0
Inventory days
814.52
2,370.85
1,828.13
3,277.42
Creditor days
-30.57
-22.71
-41.28
-42.27
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
9.6
14.67
-16.81
10.62
Net debt / equity
-0.36
-0.4
-0.64
-0.66
Net debt / op. profit
-11.68
-6.31
-19.22
-25.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.11
-96.88
-73.96
-70.31
Employee costs
-236.55
-299.87
-105.43
-170.43
Other costs
-200.78
-565.88
-188.42
-264.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.