Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Key Ratios

9.46
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:38:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.95

-38.71

79.27

-51.92

Op profit growth

-49.88

97.38

18.52

-54.36

EBIT growth

-40.42

-170.07

-402.45

-57.58

Net profit growth

-37.13

-179.58

-360.01

-64.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-400.46

-862.65

-267.83

-405.1

EBIT margin

-392.71

-711.63

622.37

-368.9

Net profit margin

-442.61

-760.14

585.36

-403.6

RoCE

5.01

11.3

-21.93

7.12

RoNW

0.86

1.42

-1.75

0.77

RoA

1.41

3.01

-5.15

1.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.71

-2.73

3.43

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.71

-2.74

3.4

-1.35

Book value per share

-50.24

-48.52

-46.98

-50.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.06

1.07

0

P/CEPS

-2.05

1.08

-2.64

P/B

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

EV/EBIDTA

-14.25

9.21

-31.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

112.5

72.87

32.75

0

Inventory days

814.52

2,370.85

1,828.13

3,277.42

Creditor days

-30.57

-22.71

-41.28

-42.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

9.6

14.67

-16.81

10.62

Net debt / equity

-0.36

-0.4

-0.64

-0.66

Net debt / op. profit

-11.68

-6.31

-19.22

-25.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.11

-96.88

-73.96

-70.31

Employee costs

-236.55

-299.87

-105.43

-170.43

Other costs

-200.78

-565.88

-188.42

-264.35

