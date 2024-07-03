iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.95
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.81

0.68

1.11

0.52

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.81

0.68

1.11

0.52

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.28

0.01

0.01

0.69

0.29

Total Income

2.09

0.69

1.12

1.21

0.29

Total Expenditure

1.61

1.27

1.14

2.36

1.55

PBIDT

0.48

-0.58

-0.02

-1.14

-1.26

Interest

0.86

0.26

0.18

0.12

0.15

PBDT

-0.39

-0.84

-0.19

-1.27

-1.41

Depreciation

0.01

0

0

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.39

-0.84

-0.19

-1.28

-1.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.39

-0.84

-0.19

-1.28

-1.43

Extra-ordinary Items

1.26

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.65

-0.84

-0.19

-1.28

-1.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.37

-0.8

-0.19

-1.24

-1.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.47

10.47

10.47

10.47

10.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

59.25

-85.29

-1.8

-219.23

0

PBDTM(%)

-48.14

-123.52

-17.11

-244.23

0

PATM(%)

-48.14

-123.52

-17.11

-246.15

0

Rama Petrochem: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Petrochemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.