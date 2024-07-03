Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.81
0.68
1.11
0.52
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.81
0.68
1.11
0.52
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.28
0.01
0.01
0.69
0.29
Total Income
2.09
0.69
1.12
1.21
0.29
Total Expenditure
1.61
1.27
1.14
2.36
1.55
PBIDT
0.48
-0.58
-0.02
-1.14
-1.26
Interest
0.86
0.26
0.18
0.12
0.15
PBDT
-0.39
-0.84
-0.19
-1.27
-1.41
Depreciation
0.01
0
0
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.39
-0.84
-0.19
-1.28
-1.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.39
-0.84
-0.19
-1.28
-1.43
Extra-ordinary Items
1.26
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.65
-0.84
-0.19
-1.28
-1.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.37
-0.8
-0.19
-1.24
-1.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.47
10.47
10.47
10.47
10.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
59.25
-85.29
-1.8
-219.23
0
PBDTM(%)
-48.14
-123.52
-17.11
-244.23
0
PATM(%)
-48.14
-123.52
-17.11
-246.15
0
