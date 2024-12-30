Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.4
0.37
0.6
0.34
yoy growth (%)
8.3
-38.9
78.65
-51.97
Raw materials
-0.25
-0.36
-0.44
-0.24
As % of sales
62.86
96.87
73.79
70.56
Employee costs
-0.95
-1.12
-0.64
-0.58
As % of sales
238.35
303.12
106.25
171.15
Other costs
-0.79
-2.1
-1.15
-0.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
198.68
566.77
189.27
261.14
Operating profit
-1.6
-3.22
-1.63
-1.37
OPM
-399.9
-866.77
-269.32
-402.86
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.18
-0.22
-0.11
Other income
0.03
0.5
5.47
0.16
Profit before tax
-1.74
-2.91
3.58
-1.36
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
-0.03
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.77
-2.91
3.58
-1.36
Exceptional items
0
7.15
0
0
Net profit
-1.77
4.23
3.58
-1.36
yoy growth (%)
-141.98
18.05
-362.9
-64.64
NPM
-441.94
1,140.07
590.06
-400.97
