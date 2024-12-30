iifl-logo-icon 1
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.95
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.4

0.37

0.6

0.34

yoy growth (%)

8.3

-38.9

78.65

-51.97

Raw materials

-0.25

-0.36

-0.44

-0.24

As % of sales

62.86

96.87

73.79

70.56

Employee costs

-0.95

-1.12

-0.64

-0.58

As % of sales

238.35

303.12

106.25

171.15

Other costs

-0.79

-2.1

-1.15

-0.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

198.68

566.77

189.27

261.14

Operating profit

-1.6

-3.22

-1.63

-1.37

OPM

-399.9

-866.77

-269.32

-402.86

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.18

-0.22

-0.11

Other income

0.03

0.5

5.47

0.16

Profit before tax

-1.74

-2.91

3.58

-1.36

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

-0.03

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.77

-2.91

3.58

-1.36

Exceptional items

0

7.15

0

0

Net profit

-1.77

4.23

3.58

-1.36

yoy growth (%)

-141.98

18.05

-362.9

-64.64

NPM

-441.94

1,140.07

590.06

-400.97

