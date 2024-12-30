Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.74
-2.91
3.58
-1.36
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.2
-1.29
0.34
0.42
Other operating items
Operating
-3.94
-4.22
3.9
-0.98
Capital expenditure
-0.39
-0.18
-0.08
-37.4
Free cash flow
-4.33
-4.4
3.82
-38.38
Equity raised
-122.82
-132.58
-141.06
-123.37
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
39.66
41.92
61.08
47.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-87.49
-95.06
-76.16
-114.05
