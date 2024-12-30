iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.95
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Petrochemicals Ltd

Rama Petrochem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.74

-2.91

3.58

-1.36

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.2

-1.29

0.34

0.42

Other operating items

Operating

-3.94

-4.22

3.9

-0.98

Capital expenditure

-0.39

-0.18

-0.08

-37.4

Free cash flow

-4.33

-4.4

3.82

-38.38

Equity raised

-122.82

-132.58

-141.06

-123.37

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

39.66

41.92

61.08

47.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-87.49

-95.06

-76.16

-114.05

Rama Petrochem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Petrochemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.