Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

9.95
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.03

0

0

0.24

0.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.03

0

0

0.24

0.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.8

1.11

0.16

Total Income

0.03

0

0.8

1.36

0.29

Total Expenditure

0.33

0.33

0.27

0.5

0.43

PBIDT

-0.3

-0.33

0.53

0.85

-0.14

Interest

1.4

1.19

0.53

0.39

0.25

PBDT

-1.7

-1.52

0

0.46

-0.38

Depreciation

0

0

0.01

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.71

-1.53

-0.01

0.46

-0.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.71

-1.53

-0.01

0.46

-0.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

1.11

0.15

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.71

-1.53

-0.01

-0.65

-0.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.63

-1.46

-0.02

0.44

-0.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.47

10.47

10.47

10.47

10.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1,000

0

0

354.16

-100

PBDTM(%)

-5,666.66

0

0

191.66

-271.42

PATM(%)

-5,700

0

0

191.66

-278.57

