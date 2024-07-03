Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.03
0
0
0.24
0.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.03
0
0
0.24
0.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.8
1.11
0.16
Total Income
0.03
0
0.8
1.36
0.29
Total Expenditure
0.33
0.33
0.27
0.5
0.43
PBIDT
-0.3
-0.33
0.53
0.85
-0.14
Interest
1.4
1.19
0.53
0.39
0.25
PBDT
-1.7
-1.52
0
0.46
-0.38
Depreciation
0
0
0.01
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.71
-1.53
-0.01
0.46
-0.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.71
-1.53
-0.01
0.46
-0.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
1.11
0.15
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.71
-1.53
-0.01
-0.65
-0.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.63
-1.46
-0.02
0.44
-0.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.47
10.47
10.47
10.47
10.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1,000
0
0
354.16
-100
PBDTM(%)
-5,666.66
0
0
191.66
-271.42
PATM(%)
-5,700
0
0
191.66
-278.57
