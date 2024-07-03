Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹9.95
Prev. Close₹9.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹9.95
Day's Low₹9.95
52 Week's High₹9.95
52 Week's Low₹4.75
Book Value₹-55.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.47
10.47
10.47
10.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-64.93
-64.53
-63.2
-63.19
Net Worth
-54.46
-54.06
-52.73
-52.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.4
0.37
0.6
0.34
yoy growth (%)
8.3
-38.9
78.65
-51.97
Raw materials
-0.25
-0.36
-0.44
-0.24
As % of sales
62.86
96.87
73.79
70.56
Employee costs
-0.95
-1.12
-0.64
-0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.74
-2.91
3.58
-1.36
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.2
-1.29
0.34
0.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.3
-38.9
78.65
-51.97
Op profit growth
-50.03
96.63
19.43
-54.55
EBIT growth
-42.28
-171.57
-406.12
-57.83
Net profit growth
-141.98
18.05
-362.9
-64.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.81
0.9
1.17
0.41
0.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.81
0.9
1.17
0.41
0.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.07
0.01
0.63
0.03
0.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
H D Ramsinghani
Independent Director
R G Kulkarni
Non Executive Director
N H Ramsinghani
Independent Director
BRIJ LAL KHANNA
Independent Director
Pankaj K Banerjee
Independent Director
Kisiiore P. Sukthanker
Non Executive Director
Shirish V. Karia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Rama Petrochemicals (RPCL), the flagship of the Rama group, was incorporated in 1985 for implementing the 60,000-tpa methanol project at Patalganga, Maharashtra. The company was promoted by the Rama group, founded by the Ramsinghani family. The methanol plant was started in technical collaboration with Lurgi, Germany, and production began in 1988. The collaborator holds a 28.84% stake in the company. The companys valued consumers include Bombay Dyeing, Cibatul India, Hindustan Organics and Others.The company diversified into construction in 1993 and is coming out with a commercial complex in CBD, Belapur. Rama Capital and Fiscal Services was floated by the company as registrars & transfer agents to manage money market operations and other financial activities. In 1995-96, it became a subsidiary of RPCL. The companys gelatine project (1750 tpa) at Lalru, Patiala district, Punjab, in a technical tie-up with TMCI, UK, to manufacture high-grade gelatine, as also its denim project (10 mln mtr pa) at Jakhwada, Viramgaon district, Gujarat, are progressing well. Both the projects are to commence production in the second half of 1997. The company will enter the capital market to part-finance these projects.Rama Fertilisers Pvt Ltd engaged in the manufacturing of SSP, GSSP is proposed to be merged with RPCL during 1996-97. It has its manufacturing facilities at Junagadh.The arrangement between the company and Rainbow Denim (RDL) for hiving off the denim division of the company has been
The Rama Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹10.42 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd is 0 and -0.18 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rama Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹4.75 and ₹9.95 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.82%, 3 Years at 21.77%, 1 Year at 71.55%, 6 Month at 9.82%, 3 Month at 10.19% and 1 Month at 4.96%.
