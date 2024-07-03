iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Share Price

9.95
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.95
  • Day's High9.95
  • 52 Wk High9.95
  • Prev. Close9.95
  • Day's Low9.95
  • 52 Wk Low 4.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-55.08
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.42
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.95

Prev. Close

9.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

9.95

Day's Low

9.95

52 Week's High

9.95

52 Week's Low

4.75

Book Value

-55.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.42%

Foreign: 29.42%

Indian: 23.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 46.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.47

10.47

10.47

10.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-64.93

-64.53

-63.2

-63.19

Net Worth

-54.46

-54.06

-52.73

-52.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.4

0.37

0.6

0.34

yoy growth (%)

8.3

-38.9

78.65

-51.97

Raw materials

-0.25

-0.36

-0.44

-0.24

As % of sales

62.86

96.87

73.79

70.56

Employee costs

-0.95

-1.12

-0.64

-0.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.74

-2.91

3.58

-1.36

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.2

-1.29

0.34

0.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.3

-38.9

78.65

-51.97

Op profit growth

-50.03

96.63

19.43

-54.55

EBIT growth

-42.28

-171.57

-406.12

-57.83

Net profit growth

-141.98

18.05

-362.9

-64.64

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.81

0.9

1.17

0.41

0.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.81

0.9

1.17

0.41

0.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.07

0.01

0.63

0.03

0.59

View Annually Results

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rama Petrochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

H D Ramsinghani

Independent Director

R G Kulkarni

Non Executive Director

N H Ramsinghani

Independent Director

BRIJ LAL KHANNA

Independent Director

Pankaj K Banerjee

Independent Director

Kisiiore P. Sukthanker

Non Executive Director

Shirish V. Karia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rama Petrochemicals Ltd

Summary

Rama Petrochemicals (RPCL), the flagship of the Rama group, was incorporated in 1985 for implementing the 60,000-tpa methanol project at Patalganga, Maharashtra. The company was promoted by the Rama group, founded by the Ramsinghani family. The methanol plant was started in technical collaboration with Lurgi, Germany, and production began in 1988. The collaborator holds a 28.84% stake in the company. The companys valued consumers include Bombay Dyeing, Cibatul India, Hindustan Organics and Others.The company diversified into construction in 1993 and is coming out with a commercial complex in CBD, Belapur. Rama Capital and Fiscal Services was floated by the company as registrars & transfer agents to manage money market operations and other financial activities. In 1995-96, it became a subsidiary of RPCL. The companys gelatine project (1750 tpa) at Lalru, Patiala district, Punjab, in a technical tie-up with TMCI, UK, to manufacture high-grade gelatine, as also its denim project (10 mln mtr pa) at Jakhwada, Viramgaon district, Gujarat, are progressing well. Both the projects are to commence production in the second half of 1997. The company will enter the capital market to part-finance these projects.Rama Fertilisers Pvt Ltd engaged in the manufacturing of SSP, GSSP is proposed to be merged with RPCL during 1996-97. It has its manufacturing facilities at Junagadh.The arrangement between the company and Rainbow Denim (RDL) for hiving off the denim division of the company has been
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rama Petrochemicals Ltd share price today?

The Rama Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹10.42 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd is 0 and -0.18 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rama Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹4.75 and ₹9.95 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd?

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.82%, 3 Years at 21.77%, 1 Year at 71.55%, 6 Month at 9.82%, 3 Month at 10.19% and 1 Month at 4.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.28 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 46.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Petrochemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.