Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Summary

Rama Petrochemicals (RPCL), the flagship of the Rama group, was incorporated in 1985 for implementing the 60,000-tpa methanol project at Patalganga, Maharashtra. The company was promoted by the Rama group, founded by the Ramsinghani family. The methanol plant was started in technical collaboration with Lurgi, Germany, and production began in 1988. The collaborator holds a 28.84% stake in the company. The companys valued consumers include Bombay Dyeing, Cibatul India, Hindustan Organics and Others.The company diversified into construction in 1993 and is coming out with a commercial complex in CBD, Belapur. Rama Capital and Fiscal Services was floated by the company as registrars & transfer agents to manage money market operations and other financial activities. In 1995-96, it became a subsidiary of RPCL. The companys gelatine project (1750 tpa) at Lalru, Patiala district, Punjab, in a technical tie-up with TMCI, UK, to manufacture high-grade gelatine, as also its denim project (10 mln mtr pa) at Jakhwada, Viramgaon district, Gujarat, are progressing well. Both the projects are to commence production in the second half of 1997. The company will enter the capital market to part-finance these projects.Rama Fertilisers Pvt Ltd engaged in the manufacturing of SSP, GSSP is proposed to be merged with RPCL during 1996-97. It has its manufacturing facilities at Junagadh.The arrangement between the company and Rainbow Denim (RDL) for hiving off the denim division of the company has been sanctioned by the High Courts.As a result of the closure of the Methanol Plant and huge losses incurred during the period 2000-01, the networth of the company has been completely eroded and the company has become a sick industrial company under SICA 1985 and will be making a reference to the BIFR shortly. The company has also received final approval of the BIFR for the merger of Rama Fertilizers Pvt Ltd with the company.The Company discontinued its Methanol manufacturing business and took up trading activities as major business operation.