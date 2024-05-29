|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Aug 2024
|29 May 2024
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 29/05/2024 Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) Proceedings of the Thirty Eighth Annual General Meeting (38th AGM) held on Tuesday, the 06th Day of August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) As per Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the details of the voting for the business transacted at the Thirty Eighth Annual General Meeting (38th AGM) of the Company along with the Report of Scrutinizer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
