|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|RAMA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|RAMA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Monday the 12th Day of August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Trading Window under the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading is closed form July 01 2024 till forty-eight hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on August 12 2024. Board has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports issued by Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|RAMA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Trading Window under the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading is closed from April 01 2024 till forty-eight hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting held on May 29 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 29/05/2024 Re-appointment of M/s H G Sarvaiya & Co, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|RAMA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Tuesday the 13th day of February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31 2023. We wish to further inform you that Trading Window under the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading is closed from January 01 2024 till forty-eight hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on 13th day of February 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Reports. OUTCOME OF BAORD MEETING DATED 13/02/2024 Re-appointment of Mr. B L Khanna (DIN 00841927) as Independent Director of the Company for the Second Term of Five Consecutive Years, subject to the approval of shareholders Re-appointment of M/s Jignesh M Pandya & Company, PCS, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
