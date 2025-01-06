Ramasigns Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.35
0.7
2.22
1.98
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.74
-0.16
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.26
-0.67
-0.63
Working capital
-0.01
4.53
5.86
0.83
Other operating items
Operating
-0.52
4.23
7.25
2.09
Capital expenditure
0.18
2.49
0.57
0.84
Free cash flow
-0.34
6.72
7.82
2.93
Equity raised
5.33
5.35
0.53
-5.43
Investing
2.09
0
0
0
Financing
6.42
3.98
1.91
0.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.49
16.05
10.26
-2.22
