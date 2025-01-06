iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramasigns Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.97
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Ramasigns Indus. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.35

0.7

2.22

1.98

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.74

-0.16

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.26

-0.67

-0.63

Working capital

-0.01

4.53

5.86

0.83

Other operating items

Operating

-0.52

4.23

7.25

2.09

Capital expenditure

0.18

2.49

0.57

0.84

Free cash flow

-0.34

6.72

7.82

2.93

Equity raised

5.33

5.35

0.53

-5.43

Investing

2.09

0

0

0

Financing

6.42

3.98

1.91

0.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.49

16.05

10.26

-2.22

