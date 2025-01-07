iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramasigns Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.95
(-1.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:27:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.5

84.42

124.67

126.79

yoy growth (%)

-61.49

-32.28

-1.67

181.42

Raw materials

-26

-73.76

-109.18

-112.28

As % of sales

79.98

87.38

87.57

88.55

Employee costs

-2.46

-5.34

-6.52

-6.27

As % of sales

7.59

6.32

5.23

4.94

Other costs

-2.44

-5.63

-6.45

-6.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.52

6.67

5.18

4.87

Operating profit

1.59

-0.32

2.51

2.06

OPM

4.89

-0.38

2.01

1.62

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.74

-0.16

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.54

-0.45

-0.16

-0.02

Other income

0.09

2.23

0.04

0.03

Profit before tax

0.35

0.7

2.22

1.98

Taxes

-0.09

-0.26

-0.67

-0.63

Tax rate

-25.68

-36.94

-30.13

-32.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.26

0.44

1.55

1.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.26

0.44

1.55

1.34

yoy growth (%)

-40.56

-71.33

15.39

107.62

NPM

0.81

0.52

1.24

1.06

