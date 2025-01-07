Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.5
84.42
124.67
126.79
yoy growth (%)
-61.49
-32.28
-1.67
181.42
Raw materials
-26
-73.76
-109.18
-112.28
As % of sales
79.98
87.38
87.57
88.55
Employee costs
-2.46
-5.34
-6.52
-6.27
As % of sales
7.59
6.32
5.23
4.94
Other costs
-2.44
-5.63
-6.45
-6.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.52
6.67
5.18
4.87
Operating profit
1.59
-0.32
2.51
2.06
OPM
4.89
-0.38
2.01
1.62
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.74
-0.16
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.54
-0.45
-0.16
-0.02
Other income
0.09
2.23
0.04
0.03
Profit before tax
0.35
0.7
2.22
1.98
Taxes
-0.09
-0.26
-0.67
-0.63
Tax rate
-25.68
-36.94
-30.13
-32.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.26
0.44
1.55
1.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.26
0.44
1.55
1.34
yoy growth (%)
-40.56
-71.33
15.39
107.62
NPM
0.81
0.52
1.24
1.06
