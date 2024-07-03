Summary

Ramasigns Industries Limited was originally incorporated on March 31, 1981 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Ram Decorative and Industrial Laminates Limited. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and was renamed as Rammaica India Limited on July 13, 1992 and again from Rammaica India Limited to Ramasigns Industries Limited w.e.f. 23rd November, 2017. Ramasigns Industries is a trading company, which deals in Signage and Digital Media consumables. Its customers/product users include digital and Flex printers, print service providers, printing & advertising agencies, corporate houses, etc. Over the years, the Company developed various strategies in providing innovative products to enhance the corporate advertising and marketing. It presently works in the field of printing consumables items like flex, vinyl wallpapers, sun board, sun pack etc. In 1957, the company started trading in laminates, plywood and other allied materials under the name Ram & Company. The company manufactures and markets decorative and industrial laminates under the Rammaica, Ramopal and Ramlam brands.A group company, Ramply (India), manufactures and markets plywood, black boards and flush doors under the Ramply, Ramboard and Ramdoor brands.Rammaica (India) tapped the capital market in Feb.94 to part-finance its diversification-cum-expansion. The company made a breakthrough in the international market when it started exporting decorative laminates. The Indian Council For Small A

