SectorTrading
Open₹3.06
Prev. Close₹3
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.58
Day's High₹3.12
Day's Low₹2.97
52 Week's High₹3.12
52 Week's Low₹1.9
Book Value₹3.71
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.28
14.28
14.28
14.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.71
3.48
3.03
2.93
Net Worth
12.57
17.76
17.31
17.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.5
84.42
124.67
126.79
yoy growth (%)
-61.49
-32.28
-1.67
181.42
Raw materials
-26
-73.76
-109.18
-112.28
As % of sales
79.98
87.38
87.57
88.55
Employee costs
-2.46
-5.34
-6.52
-6.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.35
0.7
2.22
1.98
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.74
-0.16
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.26
-0.67
-0.63
Working capital
-0.01
4.53
5.86
0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.49
-32.28
-1.67
181.42
Op profit growth
-589.11
-112.95
21.92
211.02
EBIT growth
-22.11
-51.41
19.2
207.64
Net profit growth
-40.56
-71.33
15.39
107.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.19
0
0
0
0
Managing Director
Pankaj Hasmukhlal Jobalia
Independent Director
Prashaant Manohar Jain
Executive Director
Deepak Janu Pendhari
Non Executive Director
Karan Jobalia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anita Gupta
Independent Director
Uday Sawant
Independent Director
Kavita Pawar
Independent Director
Sunanda Prashantshah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ramasigns Industries Ltd
Summary
Ramasigns Industries Limited was originally incorporated on March 31, 1981 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Ram Decorative and Industrial Laminates Limited. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and was renamed as Rammaica India Limited on July 13, 1992 and again from Rammaica India Limited to Ramasigns Industries Limited w.e.f. 23rd November, 2017. Ramasigns Industries is a trading company, which deals in Signage and Digital Media consumables. Its customers/product users include digital and Flex printers, print service providers, printing & advertising agencies, corporate houses, etc. Over the years, the Company developed various strategies in providing innovative products to enhance the corporate advertising and marketing. It presently works in the field of printing consumables items like flex, vinyl wallpapers, sun board, sun pack etc. In 1957, the company started trading in laminates, plywood and other allied materials under the name Ram & Company. The company manufactures and markets decorative and industrial laminates under the Rammaica, Ramopal and Ramlam brands.A group company, Ramply (India), manufactures and markets plywood, black boards and flush doors under the Ramply, Ramboard and Ramdoor brands.Rammaica (India) tapped the capital market in Feb.94 to part-finance its diversification-cum-expansion. The company made a breakthrough in the international market when it started exporting decorative laminates. The Indian Council For Small A
Read More
The Ramasigns Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramasigns Industries Ltd is ₹8.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ramasigns Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramasigns Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramasigns Industries Ltd is ₹1.9 and ₹3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ramasigns Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.53%, 3 Years at -25.72%, 1 Year at 11.52%, 6 Month at 42.86%, 3 Month at 19.52% and 1 Month at 21.46%.
