Ramasigns Industries Ltd Share Price

3
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ramasigns Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ramasigns Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ramasigns Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ramasigns Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 65.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ramasigns Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.28

14.28

14.28

14.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.71

3.48

3.03

2.93

Net Worth

12.57

17.76

17.31

17.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.5

84.42

124.67

126.79

yoy growth (%)

-61.49

-32.28

-1.67

181.42

Raw materials

-26

-73.76

-109.18

-112.28

As % of sales

79.98

87.38

87.57

88.55

Employee costs

-2.46

-5.34

-6.52

-6.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.35

0.7

2.22

1.98

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.74

-0.16

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.26

-0.67

-0.63

Working capital

-0.01

4.53

5.86

0.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.49

-32.28

-1.67

181.42

Op profit growth

-589.11

-112.95

21.92

211.02

EBIT growth

-22.11

-51.41

19.2

207.64

Net profit growth

-40.56

-71.33

15.39

107.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.19

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Ramasigns Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ramasigns Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pankaj Hasmukhlal Jobalia

Independent Director

Prashaant Manohar Jain

Executive Director

Deepak Janu Pendhari

Non Executive Director

Karan Jobalia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anita Gupta

Independent Director

Uday Sawant

Independent Director

Kavita Pawar

Independent Director

Sunanda Prashantshah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ramasigns Industries Ltd

Summary

Ramasigns Industries Limited was originally incorporated on March 31, 1981 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Ram Decorative and Industrial Laminates Limited. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and was renamed as Rammaica India Limited on July 13, 1992 and again from Rammaica India Limited to Ramasigns Industries Limited w.e.f. 23rd November, 2017. Ramasigns Industries is a trading company, which deals in Signage and Digital Media consumables. Its customers/product users include digital and Flex printers, print service providers, printing & advertising agencies, corporate houses, etc. Over the years, the Company developed various strategies in providing innovative products to enhance the corporate advertising and marketing. It presently works in the field of printing consumables items like flex, vinyl wallpapers, sun board, sun pack etc. In 1957, the company started trading in laminates, plywood and other allied materials under the name Ram & Company. The company manufactures and markets decorative and industrial laminates under the Rammaica, Ramopal and Ramlam brands.A group company, Ramply (India), manufactures and markets plywood, black boards and flush doors under the Ramply, Ramboard and Ramdoor brands.Rammaica (India) tapped the capital market in Feb.94 to part-finance its diversification-cum-expansion. The company made a breakthrough in the international market when it started exporting decorative laminates. The Indian Council For Small A
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ramasigns Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ramasigns Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ramasigns Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramasigns Industries Ltd is ₹8.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ramasigns Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ramasigns Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ramasigns Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramasigns Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramasigns Industries Ltd is ₹1.9 and ₹3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ramasigns Industries Ltd?

Ramasigns Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.53%, 3 Years at -25.72%, 1 Year at 11.52%, 6 Month at 42.86%, 3 Month at 19.52% and 1 Month at 21.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ramasigns Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ramasigns Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.93 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 65.05 %

