iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ramasigns Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.02
(2.37%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007Dec-2006

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.19

0

0

0

0

Total Income

5.19

0

0

0

0

Total Expenditure

2.45

0.01

0.3

0

0.01

PBIDT

2.75

-0.01

-0.3

0

0

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.75

-0.01

-0.3

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.75

-0.01

-0.3

0

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.75

-0.01

-0.3

0

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.75

-0.01

-0.3

0

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.6

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

18,21,200

13,11,200

13,11,200

13,11,200

0

Public Shareholding (%)

56.9

40.97

40.97

40.97

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

13,78,800

18,88,800

18,88,800

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

43.09

59.02

59.02

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

Ramasigns Indus.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramasigns Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.