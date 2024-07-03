Ramasigns Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.19
0
0
0
0
Total Income
5.19
0
0
0
0
Total Expenditure
2.45
0.01
0.3
0
0.01
PBIDT
2.75
-0.01
-0.3
0
0
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.75
-0.01
-0.3
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.75
-0.01
-0.3
0
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.75
-0.01
-0.3
0
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.75
-0.01
-0.3
0
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.6
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
18,21,200
13,11,200
13,11,200
13,11,200
0
Public Shareholding (%)
56.9
40.97
40.97
40.97
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
13,78,800
18,88,800
18,88,800
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
43.09
59.02
59.02
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
