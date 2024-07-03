Ramasigns Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Dec-2010
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
0
0
4.46
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
4.46
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
1.77
0
Total Income
0
0
4.46
1.77
0
Total Expenditure
0.03
0
1.4
0.2
0.01
PBIDT
-0.03
0
3.06
1.57
-0.01
Interest
0
0
0
0.13
0
PBDT
-0.03
0
3.06
1.44
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
0
3.06
1.44
-0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
0
3.06
1.44
-0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
0
3.06
1.44
-0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
9.58
4.51
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
18,21,200
18,21,200
13,11,200
13,11,200
13,11,200
Public Shareholding (%)
56.91
56.71
40.98
40.98
40.98
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
13,78,800
13,78,800
18,88,800
18,88,800
18,88,800
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
43.09
43.09
59.03
59.02
59.02
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
68.6
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
68.6
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
68.6
0
0
