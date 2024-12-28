iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ramasigns Industries Ltd Board Meeting

2.99
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Ramasigns Indus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Dec 202428 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 28/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Ramasigns Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review report Statement of Assets and Liability and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Submission of Outcome of Board meeting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th September 2024
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Ramasigns Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results and copy of Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 09.08.2024 to consider & approve unaudited financial results (standalone) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 224 Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
1.Considered & Approved Appointment of Mrs. Sunanda Prashant Shah (DIN: 10728175) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director in the Company , not liable to retire by rotation, on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 02nd August, 2024 for a first term of 5 (five) Years, i.e upto 01st August,2029 subject to members approval at its General Meeting. 2. Shifting of Registered office of the Company from present address to Gala No 62, 64, 65, Ground Floor, Building No 5, New Ashirwad Industrial Premises Co.opSociety Limited, Ram mandir Road, Goregaon (West), Mumbai - 400104. 3. Appointment of M/s. S G & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (COP: 5722) to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Years 2023-2024 & 2024-2025 Shifting of Registered office of the Company, from Unit No.3 , Ground Floor, Vimala Bhavan Sharma Industries Estate, Walbhat Road, Goregaon ( East) , Mumbai-400063 to Gala No.62,64,65, Ground Floor , Building No.5, New Ashirwad Industrial Premises Co. op Society Limited , Ram Mandir Road, Goregaon ( west), Mumbai- 400104
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Appointment of Mr. Nitesh Sagwaliya (ACS No- A74224) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Ramasigns Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Submission of the Audited Financial Result with Auditors Report for the year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Appointment of Mr. Uday Anant Sawant and Mrs. Kavita Sandip Pawar as an Additional (Non- Executive & Independent) Directors w.e.f. March 22, 2024.
Board Meeting17 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
Ramasigns Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial Result for the Quarter ended 31-12-2023. For the Quarterly Result quarter ended 31.12.2023. Submission of the Quarterly Result for the Quarter ended 31-12-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)

Ramasigns Indus.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramasigns Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.