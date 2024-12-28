Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 28 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 28/12/2024)

Ramasigns Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review report Statement of Assets and Liability and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Submission of Outcome of Board meeting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th September 2024

Ramasigns Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results and copy of Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 09.08.2024 to consider & approve unaudited financial results (standalone) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 224 Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

1.Considered & Approved Appointment of Mrs. Sunanda Prashant Shah (DIN: 10728175) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director in the Company , not liable to retire by rotation, on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 02nd August, 2024 for a first term of 5 (five) Years, i.e upto 01st August,2029 subject to members approval at its General Meeting. 2. Shifting of Registered office of the Company from present address to Gala No 62, 64, 65, Ground Floor, Building No 5, New Ashirwad Industrial Premises Co.opSociety Limited, Ram mandir Road, Goregaon (West), Mumbai - 400104. 3. Appointment of M/s. S G & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (COP: 5722) to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Years 2023-2024 & 2024-2025 Shifting of Registered office of the Company, from Unit No.3 , Ground Floor, Vimala Bhavan Sharma Industries Estate, Walbhat Road, Goregaon ( East) , Mumbai-400063 to Gala No.62,64,65, Ground Floor , Building No.5, New Ashirwad Industrial Premises Co. op Society Limited , Ram Mandir Road, Goregaon ( west), Mumbai- 400104

Appointment of Mr. Nitesh Sagwaliya (ACS No- A74224) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Ramasigns Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Submission of the Audited Financial Result with Auditors Report for the year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Appointment of Mr. Uday Anant Sawant and Mrs. Kavita Sandip Pawar as an Additional (Non- Executive & Independent) Directors w.e.f. March 22, 2024.

