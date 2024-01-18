|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|-
|14
|700
|Final
|The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs.14.00 per Equity Share (i.e. @ 700%) on 7,00,92,000 Equity Shares of Rs.2.00 each to the members for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
