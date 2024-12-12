iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Power Ltd Rights

42.06
(2.09%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Reliance Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Reliance Power: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Reliance Power Shares Jump 5% Post SECI Debarment Lift

Reliance Power Shares Jump 5% Post SECI Debarment Lift

4 Dec 2024|01:01 PM

The legal proceedings resulted with the notice being removed. SECI does not have the authority to take any legal action in light of this withdrawal.

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

Delhi HC Stays SECI’s 3-Year Ban on Reliance Power

Delhi HC Stays SECI’s 3-Year Ban on Reliance Power

27 Nov 2024|08:54 PM

SECI had earlier imposed a three-year ban under the National Solar Mission, citing submission of fake bank guarantees by Reliance NU BESS.

Reliance Power Secures Shareholder Nod for ₹1,525 Cr Financing

Reliance Power Secures Shareholder Nod for ₹1,525 Cr Financing

24 Oct 2024|01:48 PM

According to the corporation, the preferred issue will increase its net worth from approximately Rs 11,155 crore to over Rs 12,680 crore.

Reliance Power gets board approval for $500 Million FCCBs

Reliance Power gets board approval for $500 Million FCCBs

4 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Following the board's approval of a ₹1,525 Crore cash raise via preferential allotment technique on 23 September.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Reliance to build solar, hydro projects in Bhutan

Reliance to build solar, hydro projects in Bhutan

3 Oct 2024|10:51 AM

The Indian group has established a new company, Reliance Enterprises, to engage in Bhutan's renewable and green energy sector.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Reliance Power's Rosa Nears Debt-Free Status with ₹850 Crore Repayment

Reliance Power's Rosa Nears Debt-Free Status with ₹850 Crore Repayment

25 Sep 2024|08:33 PM

Rosa Power operates a 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with Varde Partners as its sole lender.

