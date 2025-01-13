RIR Power Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.34
6.92
6.85
6.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
2.84
Reserves
36.15
26.8
19.23
15.18
Net Worth
64.49
33.72
26.08
24.83
Minority Interest
Debt
11.83
9.88
6.86
0.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.55
0.84
1.36
1.65
Total Liabilities
76.87
44.44
34.3
26.93
Fixed Assets
7.42
6.5
7.77
6.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.1
2.1
2.1
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.32
0.28
0.54
0.19
Networking Capital
38.3
34.57
23.18
19.17
Inventories
19.47
18.28
16.28
12.95
Inventory Days
157.17
Sundry Debtors
19.32
16.45
10.44
11.27
Debtor Days
136.78
Other Current Assets
10.58
8.73
4.4
1.83
Sundry Creditors
-7.67
-6.61
-6.13
-5.36
Creditor Days
65.05
Other Current Liabilities
-3.4
-2.28
-1.81
-1.52
Cash
28.7
1
0.77
0.64
Total Assets
76.84
44.45
34.36
26.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.