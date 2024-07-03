Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹3,387
Prev. Close₹3,226.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹261.81
Day's High₹3,387
Day's Low₹3,064.85
52 Week's High₹4,878.6
52 Week's Low₹714.15
Book Value₹157.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,382.69
P/E282.5
EPS11.42
Divi. Yield0.06
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.34
6.92
6.85
6.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
2.84
Reserves
36.15
26.8
19.23
15.18
Net Worth
64.49
33.72
26.08
24.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.07
33.58
31.79
28.25
yoy growth (%)
-10.44
5.61
12.51
-0.45
Raw materials
-18.86
-21.62
-21.24
-18.26
As % of sales
62.74
64.39
66.82
64.62
Employee costs
-4.74
-4.72
-3.88
-3.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.85
1.66
1.14
0.89
Depreciation
-1.11
-1.12
-1.15
-1.14
Tax paid
-0.52
-0.24
-0.34
-0.22
Working capital
-0.98
-1.44
1.93
0.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.44
5.61
12.51
-0.45
Op profit growth
-7.89
-7.88
4.95
-4.43
EBIT growth
-2.83
0.07
5.21
-7.25
Net profit growth
-6.41
79.11
17.94
-29.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
66.76
57.33
42.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.76
57.33
42.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.94
2.1
1.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bhavna H Mehta
Independent Director
Kisan R Choksey
Independent Director
Pravin G Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavin P Rambhia
Non Executive Director
Piyush K. Shah
Independent Director
Kaushal M. Mehta
Non Executive Director
Ramesh Kumar Narsinghbhan
Independent Director
Madhav Manjrekar
Non Executive Director
Sonali Mehta
Additional Director
Rajiv Kisan Choksey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RIR Power Electronics Ltd
Summary
RIR Power Electronics Ltd was formerly incorporated as Ruttonsha International Rectifier Limited in 1969 in collaboration with International Rectifier Corporation, US, for the manufacture of power semiconductor devices, and thereafter was converted into a public limited company in Mar.86. The company made its maiden public offer in 1986. Initially situated at Vikhroli, Bombay, the companys unit was later on shifted to Halol, Gujarat. It manufactures power semiconductors - power rectifiers, silicon controlled rectifiers and power rectifier assemblies. RIR also manufactures electronic equipment like battery chargers, rectifiers, etc. The products are distributed directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEM), the Defence, Railway establishments and also through dealer network.RIR came out with a rights issue in Sep.93 to part-finance the additional working capital requirements and to finance new machinery for the indigenisation of its products.The association with International Rectifier, the US collaborator, ended in 1995, and the complete technical know-how for the silicon controlled rectifier had been handed over to the company. The company received a technical know-how for Silicon Rectifiers and Silicon Controlled Rectifiers upto 30mm devices from M/s International Rectifier Corporation,California USA.During year 2008-09, the Scheme of Amalgamation of Orient Semiconductors Private Limited into the Company was implemented and made effective from 1 April 2007. In consider
Read More
The RIR Power Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3105 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RIR Power Electronics Ltd is ₹2382.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RIR Power Electronics Ltd is 282.5 and 20.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RIR Power Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RIR Power Electronics Ltd is ₹714.15 and ₹4878.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RIR Power Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 135.33%, 3 Years at 146.77%, 1 Year at 325.56%, 6 Month at 64.94%, 3 Month at -23.15% and 1 Month at -0.57%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.