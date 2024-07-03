iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RIR Power Electronics Ltd Share Price

3,105
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,387
  • Day's High3,387
  • 52 Wk High4,878.6
  • Prev. Close3,226.15
  • Day's Low3,064.85
  • 52 Wk Low 714.15
  • Turnover (lac)261.81
  • P/E282.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value157.97
  • EPS11.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,382.69
  • Div. Yield0.06
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RIR Power Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

3,387

Prev. Close

3,226.15

Turnover(Lac.)

261.81

Day's High

3,387

Day's Low

3,064.85

52 Week's High

4,878.6

52 Week's Low

714.15

Book Value

157.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,382.69

P/E

282.5

EPS

11.42

Divi. Yield

0.06

RIR Power Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

RIR Power Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

RIR Power Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:48 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.75%

Foreign: 61.75%

Indian: 0.12%

Non-Promoter- 9.37%

Institutions: 9.37%

Non-Institutions: 28.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

RIR Power Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.34

6.92

6.85

6.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

2.84

Reserves

36.15

26.8

19.23

15.18

Net Worth

64.49

33.72

26.08

24.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.07

33.58

31.79

28.25

yoy growth (%)

-10.44

5.61

12.51

-0.45

Raw materials

-18.86

-21.62

-21.24

-18.26

As % of sales

62.74

64.39

66.82

64.62

Employee costs

-4.74

-4.72

-3.88

-3.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.85

1.66

1.14

0.89

Depreciation

-1.11

-1.12

-1.15

-1.14

Tax paid

-0.52

-0.24

-0.34

-0.22

Working capital

-0.98

-1.44

1.93

0.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.44

5.61

12.51

-0.45

Op profit growth

-7.89

-7.88

4.95

-4.43

EBIT growth

-2.83

0.07

5.21

-7.25

Net profit growth

-6.41

79.11

17.94

-29.4

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

66.76

57.33

42.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.76

57.33

42.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.94

2.1

1.63

View Annually Results

RIR Power Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RIR Power Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bhavna H Mehta

Independent Director

Kisan R Choksey

Independent Director

Pravin G Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavin P Rambhia

Non Executive Director

Piyush K. Shah

Independent Director

Kaushal M. Mehta

Non Executive Director

Ramesh Kumar Narsinghbhan

Independent Director

Madhav Manjrekar

Non Executive Director

Sonali Mehta

Additional Director

Rajiv Kisan Choksey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RIR Power Electronics Ltd

Summary

RIR Power Electronics Ltd was formerly incorporated as Ruttonsha International Rectifier Limited in 1969 in collaboration with International Rectifier Corporation, US, for the manufacture of power semiconductor devices, and thereafter was converted into a public limited company in Mar.86. The company made its maiden public offer in 1986. Initially situated at Vikhroli, Bombay, the companys unit was later on shifted to Halol, Gujarat. It manufactures power semiconductors - power rectifiers, silicon controlled rectifiers and power rectifier assemblies. RIR also manufactures electronic equipment like battery chargers, rectifiers, etc. The products are distributed directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEM), the Defence, Railway establishments and also through dealer network.RIR came out with a rights issue in Sep.93 to part-finance the additional working capital requirements and to finance new machinery for the indigenisation of its products.The association with International Rectifier, the US collaborator, ended in 1995, and the complete technical know-how for the silicon controlled rectifier had been handed over to the company. The company received a technical know-how for Silicon Rectifiers and Silicon Controlled Rectifiers upto 30mm devices from M/s International Rectifier Corporation,California USA.During year 2008-09, the Scheme of Amalgamation of Orient Semiconductors Private Limited into the Company was implemented and made effective from 1 April 2007. In consider
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RIR Power Electronics Ltd share price today?

The RIR Power Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3105 today.

What is the Market Cap of RIR Power Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RIR Power Electronics Ltd is ₹2382.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RIR Power Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RIR Power Electronics Ltd is 282.5 and 20.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RIR Power Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RIR Power Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RIR Power Electronics Ltd is ₹714.15 and ₹4878.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RIR Power Electronics Ltd?

RIR Power Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 135.33%, 3 Years at 146.77%, 1 Year at 325.56%, 6 Month at 64.94%, 3 Month at -23.15% and 1 Month at -0.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RIR Power Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RIR Power Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.88 %
Institutions - 9.37 %
Public - 28.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR RIR Power Electronics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.