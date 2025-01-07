Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.07
33.58
31.79
28.25
yoy growth (%)
-10.44
5.61
12.51
-0.45
Raw materials
-18.86
-21.62
-21.24
-18.26
As % of sales
62.74
64.39
66.82
64.62
Employee costs
-4.74
-4.72
-3.88
-3.69
As % of sales
15.79
14.06
12.21
13.08
Other costs
-3.57
-4.1
-3.26
-3.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.88
12.23
10.27
10.84
Operating profit
2.88
3.12
3.39
3.23
OPM
9.57
9.31
10.67
11.44
Depreciation
-1.11
-1.12
-1.15
-1.14
Interest expense
-0.58
-0.84
-1.36
-1.48
Other income
0.67
0.5
0.26
0.29
Profit before tax
1.85
1.66
1.14
0.89
Taxes
-0.52
-0.24
-0.34
-0.22
Tax rate
-28.28
-14.74
-30.54
-25.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.33
1.42
0.79
0.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.33
1.42
0.79
0.67
yoy growth (%)
-6.41
79.11
17.94
-29.4
NPM
4.42
4.23
2.49
2.38
