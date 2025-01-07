iifl-logo-icon 1
RIR Power Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,369
(2.75%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.07

33.58

31.79

28.25

yoy growth (%)

-10.44

5.61

12.51

-0.45

Raw materials

-18.86

-21.62

-21.24

-18.26

As % of sales

62.74

64.39

66.82

64.62

Employee costs

-4.74

-4.72

-3.88

-3.69

As % of sales

15.79

14.06

12.21

13.08

Other costs

-3.57

-4.1

-3.26

-3.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.88

12.23

10.27

10.84

Operating profit

2.88

3.12

3.39

3.23

OPM

9.57

9.31

10.67

11.44

Depreciation

-1.11

-1.12

-1.15

-1.14

Interest expense

-0.58

-0.84

-1.36

-1.48

Other income

0.67

0.5

0.26

0.29

Profit before tax

1.85

1.66

1.14

0.89

Taxes

-0.52

-0.24

-0.34

-0.22

Tax rate

-28.28

-14.74

-30.54

-25.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.33

1.42

0.79

0.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.33

1.42

0.79

0.67

yoy growth (%)

-6.41

79.11

17.94

-29.4

NPM

4.42

4.23

2.49

2.38

