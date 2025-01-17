Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
17,231.75
|0
|1,01,699.98
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,575.3
|68.72
|97,633.64
|282.81
|0.58
|4,882.5
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,596.25
|71.46
|52,561.04
|108.78
|0.35
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
6,578.05
|225.56
|42,088.04
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,923.35
|88.13
|39,738.14
|84.66
|0.36
|2,126
|126.28
