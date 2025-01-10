Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Nov-2024
|Sep-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
61.75%
61.75%
64.4%
64.4%
68.82%
Indian
0.1%
0.12%
0.14%
0.13%
0.17%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
9.37%
9.37%
5.47%
5.47%
0.03%
Non-Institutions
28.76%
28.74%
29.97%
29.98%
30.96%
Total Non-Promoter
38.14%
38.12%
35.44%
35.45%
31%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.