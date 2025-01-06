iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RIR Power Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,278.8
(1.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RIR Power Electronics Ltd

RIR Power Electr FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.85

1.66

1.14

0.89

Depreciation

-1.11

-1.12

-1.15

-1.14

Tax paid

-0.52

-0.24

-0.34

-0.22

Working capital

-0.98

-1.44

1.93

0.91

Other operating items

Operating

-0.76

-1.14

1.56

0.43

Capital expenditure

0.32

0.94

0.25

-14

Free cash flow

-0.44

-0.2

1.81

-13.56

Equity raised

27.9

23.47

21.55

12.24

Investing

0

0

0

-0.08

Financing

-2.42

-1.48

5.59

4.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.04

21.79

28.96

3.54

RIR Power Electr : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RIR Power Electronics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.