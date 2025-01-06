RIR Power Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.85
1.66
1.14
0.89
Depreciation
-1.11
-1.12
-1.15
-1.14
Tax paid
-0.52
-0.24
-0.34
-0.22
Working capital
-0.98
-1.44
1.93
0.91
Other operating items
Operating
-0.76
-1.14
1.56
0.43
Capital expenditure
0.32
0.94
0.25
-14
Free cash flow
-0.44
-0.2
1.81
-13.56
Equity raised
27.9
23.47
21.55
12.24
Investing
0
0
0
-0.08
Financing
-2.42
-1.48
5.59
4.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.04
21.79
28.96
3.54
