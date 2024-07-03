RIR Power Electronics Ltd Summary

RIR Power Electronics Ltd was formerly incorporated as Ruttonsha International Rectifier Limited in 1969 in collaboration with International Rectifier Corporation, US, for the manufacture of power semiconductor devices, and thereafter was converted into a public limited company in Mar.86. The company made its maiden public offer in 1986. Initially situated at Vikhroli, Bombay, the companys unit was later on shifted to Halol, Gujarat. It manufactures power semiconductors - power rectifiers, silicon controlled rectifiers and power rectifier assemblies. RIR also manufactures electronic equipment like battery chargers, rectifiers, etc. The products are distributed directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEM), the Defence, Railway establishments and also through dealer network.RIR came out with a rights issue in Sep.93 to part-finance the additional working capital requirements and to finance new machinery for the indigenisation of its products.The association with International Rectifier, the US collaborator, ended in 1995, and the complete technical know-how for the silicon controlled rectifier had been handed over to the company. The company received a technical know-how for Silicon Rectifiers and Silicon Controlled Rectifiers upto 30mm devices from M/s International Rectifier Corporation,California USA.During year 2008-09, the Scheme of Amalgamation of Orient Semiconductors Private Limited into the Company was implemented and made effective from 1 April 2007. In consideration of the said Scheme, 125 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company were allotted for every 100 Equity Shares held in OSPL to the eligible shareholders aggregating to 37,50,000 Equity Shares.During the year 2021-22, the Company acquired 100% stake in Visicon Power Electronics Private Limited by acquiring 2,103,834 of 10/- each and resulting it became a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 1 January, 2022.The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing of Semiconductor devices and high power equipments. In order to reflect more accurately the true nature of the Companys products and business activities, the management had proposed to give a new name and identity that reflected the genesis of the business, therefore name of the Company was changed from Ruttonsha International Rectifier Limited to RIR Power Electronics Limited effective from 17 November, 2022.