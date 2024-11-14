Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 22nd November, 2024 have allotted 3,16,485 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.855/- per share (including Premium of Rs.845/- per share) pursuant to conversion of 3,16,485 warrants i.e. One Warrant issued by the Company to be convertible into One Equity Share of the face value of Rs.10/- each to M/s. Multitude Growth Funds Limited (Formerly known as AG DYNAMIC FUNDS LIMITED) upon receipt of full subscription amount i.e. Rs.27,05,94,675/- as prescribed under Regulation 169 of SEBI ICDR Regulation, 2018

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RIR Power Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (Q2). Appointment of Mr. Rajiv Kisan Choksey as a Director of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board meeting - Allotment of 4,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each pursuant to conversion of Share Warrants

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RIR Power Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Q1). b) Material related party transaction limits with Sicamore Semiconductor Inc U.S.A. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 (Q1) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

RIR Power Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors have recommended Final Dividend of Rs.2/- (i.e. 20%) per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 55th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 Appointment of Ms. Sonali Mehta (Din No.10446751) as an Additional Director of the Company to hold office upto the date of Next Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to regularization of her appointment by the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024