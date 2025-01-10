Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.17
25.09
25.09
25.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.55
67.86
53.43
44.94
Net Worth
113.72
92.95
78.52
70.03
Minority Interest
Debt
130.73
115.11
135.25
176.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.26
10.42
10.48
10.6
Total Liabilities
254.71
218.48
224.25
256.88
Fixed Assets
60.35
60.09
55.69
59.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.87
3.63
1.35
0.97
Networking Capital
190.03
152.18
164.51
193.62
Inventories
214.59
183.22
200.78
171.76
Inventory Days
263.62
Sundry Debtors
6.03
43.16
39.69
70.65
Debtor Days
108.43
Other Current Assets
22.83
22.95
29.74
23.24
Sundry Creditors
-36.11
-83.53
-95.26
-64.82
Creditor Days
99.48
Other Current Liabilities
-17.31
-13.62
-10.44
-7.21
Cash
0.43
2.52
2.66
2.51
Total Assets
254.73
218.47
224.26
256.89
