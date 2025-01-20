Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.12
-6.12
46.7
Op profit growth
-134.37
-15.96
46.16
EBIT growth
-160.84
-31.35
59.79
Net profit growth
-12,974.83
-97.86
93.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.05
5.85
6.54
6.56
EBIT margin
-4.29
4.65
6.36
5.84
Net profit margin
-12.82
0.06
2.88
2.19
RoCE
-4.3
9.88
20.73
RoNW
-8.97
0.07
4.68
RoA
-3.21
0.03
2.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-12.16
0.05
4.68
2.38
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.46
-2.16
2.72
0.68
Book value per share
27.81
39.95
26.72
22.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.59
352
10.36
5.45
P/CEPS
-0.5
-8.12
17.79
18.88
P/B
0.26
0.44
1.81
0.57
EV/EBIDTA
-55.36
12.51
17.77
8.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.24
-70.81
-37.23
-35.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
87.04
48
38.22
Inventory days
245.1
106.72
52.46
Creditor days
-92.78
-56.55
-27.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.56
-1.05
-3.59
-2.38
Net debt / equity
2.49
1.04
0.74
0.9
Net debt / op. profit
-23.91
4.94
1.9
2.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-99.05
-90.49
-71.68
-68.27
Employee costs
-1.7
-1.42
-1.12
-1.64
Other costs
-2.29
-2.22
-20.64
-23.51
