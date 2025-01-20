iifl-logo-icon 1
Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Key Ratios

44.6
(-0.49%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:25:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.12

-6.12

46.7

Op profit growth

-134.37

-15.96

46.16

EBIT growth

-160.84

-31.35

59.79

Net profit growth

-12,974.83

-97.86

93.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.05

5.85

6.54

6.56

EBIT margin

-4.29

4.65

6.36

5.84

Net profit margin

-12.82

0.06

2.88

2.19

RoCE

-4.3

9.88

20.73

RoNW

-8.97

0.07

4.68

RoA

-3.21

0.03

2.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-12.16

0.05

4.68

2.38

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.46

-2.16

2.72

0.68

Book value per share

27.81

39.95

26.72

22.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.59

352

10.36

5.45

P/CEPS

-0.5

-8.12

17.79

18.88

P/B

0.26

0.44

1.81

0.57

EV/EBIDTA

-55.36

12.51

17.77

8.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.24

-70.81

-37.23

-35.49

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

87.04

48

38.22

Inventory days

245.1

106.72

52.46

Creditor days

-92.78

-56.55

-27.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.56

-1.05

-3.59

-2.38

Net debt / equity

2.49

1.04

0.74

0.9

Net debt / op. profit

-23.91

4.94

1.9

2.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-99.05

-90.49

-71.68

-68.27

Employee costs

-1.7

-1.42

-1.12

-1.64

Other costs

-2.29

-2.22

-20.64

-23.51

QUICKLINKS FOR Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd

