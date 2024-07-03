Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹48.31
Prev. Close₹48.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.08
Day's High₹51.5
Day's Low₹48.31
52 Week's High₹75
52 Week's Low₹30.7
Book Value₹12.2
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)504.73
P/E29.63
EPS1.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.17
25.09
25.09
25.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.55
67.86
53.43
44.94
Net Worth
113.72
92.95
78.52
70.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
237.81
361.01
384.55
262.13
yoy growth (%)
-34.12
-6.12
46.7
-6.32
Raw materials
-235.53
-326.7
-275.67
-178.97
As % of sales
99.04
90.49
71.68
68.27
Employee costs
-4.03
-5.15
-4.33
-4.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.28
0.81
17.66
8.89
Depreciation
-5.76
-5.66
-4.52
-4.08
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.57
-6.57
-3.15
Working capital
43.35
77.96
0.1
0.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.12
-6.12
46.7
-6.32
Op profit growth
-133.75
-15.97
46.17
-9.22
EBIT growth
-160.04
-31.36
59.81
2.84
Net profit growth
-12,930.78
-97.86
93.12
-3.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
555.97
451.62
350.64
237.81
361.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
555.97
451.62
350.64
237.81
361.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
-
Other Income
1.89
2.6
0.32
2.81
1.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ashokkumar Jagdishram Gupta
Director
Shamarani Ashokkumar Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vimal Dattani
Independent Director
Vinodkumar Jangid
Independent Director
Anish Rajendrakumar Gupta
Independent Director
Parth Paragbhai Vora
Managing Director
Sahil Ashokkumar Gupta
Independent Director
Manav Pardeep Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd
Summary
Rudra Global Infra Products Limited was incorporated as M.D. Inducto Cast Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 16, 2010. Subsequently the Company was converted into a public limited company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation Consequent upon Conversion to Public Limited Company dated May 20, 2015 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad and the name of the Company was changed to M.D. Inducto Cast Limited. Later, the Company name was changed from M.D. Inducto Cast Limited to Rudra Global Infra Products Limited in December 2017. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of superior quality TMT bars and billets.Rudra Global, promoted by a team of young entrepreneurs and experienced veterans, started its journey in 1991 with a steel re-rolling mill having capacity of 1000 MT per month. In February 2013, the company commissioned production of M S Billets and in March 2014, the company launched Brand Rudra with Rudra TMX in March 2014; launched Rudra Wire in 2015; launched Rudra Pipe in 2016. The Company further launched First Rudra Infra Mart in 2018. Rudra Cement was launched in 2019. The Company installed 20 MT Induction Furnace in April, 2019; it launched Multi-Brand Marketing network Someshwar TMT in September, 2019. In 2021, the Company introduced 2 more Brands to Multi-Brand Marketing JB 500 TMX & Tridev TMX. Further, in the recent expansion, the Company doubled TMT Bars manufacturing capacity, from 1.2 lakh tons to 2.4 lakh tons per annum i
Read More
The Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd is ₹504.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd is 29.63 and 4.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd is ₹30.7 and ₹75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.55%, 3 Years at 76.91%, 1 Year at 52.31%, 6 Month at -12.30%, 3 Month at 4.35% and 1 Month at -5.80%.
