Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Share Price

50.3
(2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:01:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 48.31
  Day's High 51.5
  52 Wk High 75
  Prev. Close 48.89
  Day's Low 48.31
  52 Wk Low 30.7
  Turnover (lac) 33.08
  P/E 29.63
  Face Value 5
  Book Value 12.2
  EPS 1.65
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 504.73
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

48.31

Prev. Close

48.89

Turnover(Lac.)

33.08

Day's High

51.5

Day's Low

48.31

52 Week's High

75

52 Week's Low

30.7

Book Value

12.2

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

504.73

P/E

29.63

EPS

1.65

Divi. Yield

0

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.88%

Non-Promoter- 27.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.17

25.09

25.09

25.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.55

67.86

53.43

44.94

Net Worth

113.72

92.95

78.52

70.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

237.81

361.01

384.55

262.13

yoy growth (%)

-34.12

-6.12

46.7

-6.32

Raw materials

-235.53

-326.7

-275.67

-178.97

As % of sales

99.04

90.49

71.68

68.27

Employee costs

-4.03

-5.15

-4.33

-4.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.28

0.81

17.66

8.89

Depreciation

-5.76

-5.66

-4.52

-4.08

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.57

-6.57

-3.15

Working capital

43.35

77.96

0.1

0.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.12

-6.12

46.7

-6.32

Op profit growth

-133.75

-15.97

46.17

-9.22

EBIT growth

-160.04

-31.36

59.81

2.84

Net profit growth

-12,930.78

-97.86

93.12

-3.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

555.97

451.62

350.64

237.81

361.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

555.97

451.62

350.64

237.81

361.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

-

Other Income

1.89

2.6

0.32

2.81

1.33

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ashokkumar Jagdishram Gupta

Director

Shamarani Ashokkumar Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vimal Dattani

Independent Director

Vinodkumar Jangid

Independent Director

Anish Rajendrakumar Gupta

Independent Director

Parth Paragbhai Vora

Managing Director

Sahil Ashokkumar Gupta

Independent Director

Manav Pardeep Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd

Summary

Rudra Global Infra Products Limited was incorporated as M.D. Inducto Cast Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 16, 2010. Subsequently the Company was converted into a public limited company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation Consequent upon Conversion to Public Limited Company dated May 20, 2015 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad and the name of the Company was changed to M.D. Inducto Cast Limited. Later, the Company name was changed from M.D. Inducto Cast Limited to Rudra Global Infra Products Limited in December 2017. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of superior quality TMT bars and billets.Rudra Global, promoted by a team of young entrepreneurs and experienced veterans, started its journey in 1991 with a steel re-rolling mill having capacity of 1000 MT per month. In February 2013, the company commissioned production of M S Billets and in March 2014, the company launched Brand Rudra with Rudra TMX in March 2014; launched Rudra Wire in 2015; launched Rudra Pipe in 2016. The Company further launched First Rudra Infra Mart in 2018. Rudra Cement was launched in 2019. The Company installed 20 MT Induction Furnace in April, 2019; it launched Multi-Brand Marketing network Someshwar TMT in September, 2019. In 2021, the Company introduced 2 more Brands to Multi-Brand Marketing JB 500 TMX & Tridev TMX. Further, in the recent expansion, the Company doubled TMT Bars manufacturing capacity, from 1.2 lakh tons to 2.4 lakh tons per annum i
Company FAQs

What is the Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd share price today?

The Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd is ₹504.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd is 29.63 and 4.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd is ₹30.7 and ₹75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd?

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.55%, 3 Years at 76.91%, 1 Year at 52.31%, 6 Month at -12.30%, 3 Month at 4.35% and 1 Month at -5.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.12 %

