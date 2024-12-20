|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2025
|26 Nov 2024
|Rudra Global Infra Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda Mentioned in the attached Intimation Letter. The Board Meeting to be held on 20/12/2024 has been revised to 15/01/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 20/12/2024 has been revised to 15/01/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Rudra Global Infra Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Submission of Quarterly Un audited Result along with LRR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Rudra Global Infra Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Rudra Global Infra Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consolidated and standalone financial result for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 25/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 25/05/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Submission of Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Intimation regarding Appointment of Secretarial Auditor.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Rudra Global Infra Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. 1. Considered, approved and took on record the Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial Results 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Baiju Prakashbhai Patel as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Revised outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on February 14, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.02.2024)
